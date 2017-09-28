Gallia County travels in Week 6

Gallia Academy Blue Devils (3-2, 2-0) at Fairland Dragons (2-3, 2-0)

Last Week: Gallia Academy defeated Portsmouth 36-35, in Gallipolis; Fairland defeated Rock Hill 21-14, in Proctorville.

Last meeting between the teams: Sept. 30, 2016. Fairland won 49-34 in Gallipolis.

Current head-to-head streak: Fairland has won 1 straight.

GAHS offense last week: 234 rushing yards, 190 passing yards.

FHS offense last week: 243 rushing yards, 39 passing yards.

GAHS offensive leaders last week: QB Justin McClelland 10-15-0 190 yards, 1TD; RB Jacob Campbell 14 carries, 106 yards, 3TDs; WR Garrett Burns 2 receptions, 67 yards.

FHS offensive leaders last week: QB Joel Lambiotte 5-8-0 39 yards, 1TD; RB Keedrick Cunningham 14 carries, 207 yards, 1TD; WR Ty Wilcoxon 3 receptions, 27 yards, 1TD.

GAHS defense last week: 325 rushing yards, 76 passing yards.

FHS defense last week: 262 rushing yards, 4 passing yards.

Five things to note:

1. The Blue Devils had won back to back meetings over FHS, before losing to the Drangons in the innaugural ‘Battle for the Old Bucket’ last season. Gallia Academy’s last trip to Proctorville was on Sept. 12, 2014 and resulted in a 55-37 Blue Devils victory.

2. The Blue Devils are looking for their first road win in league play since a Oct. 17, 2014 20-6 win at Warren. GAHS has lost its six road games in league play, including four in the OVC and two in SEOAL.

3. Last Friday the Blue Devils surpassed the 400-yard mark for the second time this season. However, the GAHS defense allowed over 400 yards for the first time in 2017.

4. Midway through the year, GAHS has 1,641 yards of total offense, 1,216 of which has come on the ground. Of the Blue Devils’ 18 offensive touchdowns, 15 have been rushing. The Blue Devil defense has allowed 1,637 yards and 16 scores.

5. In the Region 15 playoff ratings, Gallia Academy is currently 10th and is one of 14 teams that enter Week 6 with a winning record. Fairland is one of six 2-3 teams in Region 19 and sits at 16th.

River Valley Raiders (2-3, 0-2) at Wellston Golden Rockets (3-2, 1-0)

Last Week: River Valley lost to Meigs 45-28 in Bidwell; Wellston defeated Alexander 50-7, in Albany.

Last meeting between the teams: Oct. 30, 2016. River Valley won 14-6 in Bidwell.

Current head-to-head streak: River Valley has won 2 straight.

RVHS offense last week: 108 rushing yards, 264 passing yards.

WHS offense last week: N/A.

RVHS offensive leaders last week: QB Patrick Brown 23-35-3 264 yards, 3TDs; RB Patrick Brown 15 carries, 74 yards; WR Layne Fitch 10 reception, 85 yards.

WHS offensive leaders last week: N/A.

RVHS defense last week: 301 rushing yards, 307 passing yards.

WHS defense last week: N/A.

Five things to note:

1. Wellston holds a 3-2 advantage over River Valley in the last five meetings. The last time RVHS visited WHS was Oct. 2, 2015, with the Raiders earning a 15-0 triumph.

2. All three of the Golden Rockets’ victories have come against one-win teams. The two teams that River Valley has defeated, Eastern and South Point, have combined for five wins on the year.

3. Through five weeks, the Raider offense has earned 75 first downs, 1,276 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Silver and Black have relied slightly more on their passing game, throwing for 781 of the yards and for seven of the touchdowns.

4. River Valley’s first five opponents combine for a current record of 16-9. The Raider defense has surrendered 81 first downs, 2,049 yards and 21 touchdowns this fall. RVHS is minus-2 in the tunrover battle this season.

5. Wellston and River Valley are ranked 12th and 13th respectively in the Region 19 playoff ratings. Exactly half of the 26 teams in the region enter Week 6 with a winning record.

South Gallia Rebels (2-3, 1-2) at Belpre Golden Eagles (2-3, 2-2)

Last Week: South Gallia lost to Eastern 40-20, in Mercerville; Belpre lost to Southern 41-14, in Racine.

Last meeting between the teams: Sept. 30 2016. Belpre won 30-20 in Mercerville.

Current head-to-head streak: Belpre has won 5 straight.

SGHS offense last week: 123 rushing yards, 26 passing yards.

BHS offense last week: 121 rushing yards, 27 passing yards.

SGHS offensive leaders last week: QB Kyle Northyp 4-9-0 26 yards; RB Jacob Birtcher 14 carries, 52 yards, 1TD; WR Jacob Birtcher/Bryceton Folden 2 receptions, 13 yards.

BHS offensive leaders last week: QB Brandon Simoniette 5-10-2 27 yards; RB Brandon Simoniette 7 carries, 50 yards; WR Tojzae Reams 2 receptions, 16 yards.

SGHS defense last week: 229 rushing yards, 115 passing yards.

BHS defense last week: 267 rushing yards, 103 passing yards.

Five things to note:

1. South Gallia has struggled with Belpre in recent years, not having won against the Orange and Black since Oct. 7, 2011, by a 62-7 final. Belpre was 0-10 that year. In the last five meetings, BHS has outscored SGHS by a 137-40. The Rebels were shut out in a 44-point loss in its last trip to Belpre.

2. The Rebels and Golden Eagles have two common opponents to this point in the season, they are Federal Hocking and Trimble. The Lancers lost 42-6 at SGHS in Week 2 and then lost 51-0 at home BHS in Week 3. Trimble defeated the Rebels 51-3 in Week 3 in Glouster, while defeating the Golden Eagles 44-7 in Week 2 at BHS.

3. South Gallia has allowed over 200 yards rushing in three straight games. Through five games this season, the Rebel defense has surrended 1,448 total yards and 24 touchdowns.

4. In each of South Gallia’s three setbacks, the Rebels have been held under 150 yards of total offense. In the two SGHS victories, the Red and Gold totaled over 375 yards of offense in each occasian.

5. In the Region 27 playoff ratings, SGHS enters the week at 16th and is one of just three two-win teams. Belpre is 20th in the Region 23 playoff ratings, and the Golden Eagles one of seven teams at 2-3.

South Gallia kicker Sviatoslav ‘Savat’ Hryhorenko runs up on a point-after try during a Week 4 non-conference football contest against Manchester in Mercerville, Ohio. http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2017/09/web1_9.29-SG-Savat.jpg South Gallia kicker Sviatoslav ‘Savat’ Hryhorenko runs up on a point-after try during a Week 4 non-conference football contest against Manchester in Mercerville, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

