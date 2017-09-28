Southern, Eastern advance to district

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Twice as nice.

Both Southern and Eastern advanced to the district level on Wednesday with top-five finishes at the 2017 Division III Sectional Golf Tournament held at the Chillicothe Jaycee Golf Course in Ohio’s First Capital.

The Tornadoes — the 2017 TVC Hocking outright champions — came away with runner-up honors with a team score of 343, finishing 15 shots off the pace set by eventual D-3 champion Crooksville (328).

The Eagles were third overall with a 354, while Waterford (371) and Lynchburg-Clay (395) earned the final two district spots out of the nine-team, 13-school field.

Southern is headed to its second straight district postseason and will be there for the third times in four years, while Eastern is advancing out of sectionals for the first time since 2015.

Both Meigs County programs will participate in the district tournament on Monday at the Portsmouth Elks Country Club in Scioto County.

While the Eagles and Tornadoes are moving on from the area, South Gallia had its 2017 campaign come to an end with a ninth place finish of 523.

Brock White of Crooksville won medalist honors with a 4-over par round of 76 over 18 holes. There was a five-way tie for runner-up honors between Jarrett Hupp of Southern, Owen Carney of Crooksville, Hunter Dutiel of Miller, Ryan Harbour of Eastern and Wes Jenkins of Waterford — all of whom fired matching rounds of 82.

Jonah Hoback followed Hupp with an 85 for SHS, while Jensen Anderson and Ryan Acree respectively rounded out the team tally with efforts of 86 and 90. Joey Weaver also shot a 92 for the Purple and Gold.

Jasiah Brewer followed Harbour with an 84 for EHS, while John Harris and Kaleb Honaker respectively rounded things out with rounds of 91 and 97. Nick Durst also shot a 112 for the Green and White.

Curtis Haner led the Rebels with a 97, followed by Noah Spurlock with a 122 and Layne Ours with a 128. Caleb Condee completed the SGHS tally with a 176, while Dustin Bainter also shot a 185 for the Red and Gold.

Dutiel, Hunter Henneberger (85) of Huntington Ross, Jaylen Murta (93) and Joel Richendollar (95) of Southeastern, and Brady Duncan (96) of Paint Valley were the five individual district qualifiers whose teams did not advance.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2017 Division III Sectional Golf Tournament held at the Chillicothe Jaycee Golf Course.

