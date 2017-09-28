Patriots host Point Pleasant

Point Pleasant Big Blacks (4-1) at Parkersburg South Patriots (1-4)

Last Week: Point Pleasant defeated Mount View 35-6, in Point Pleasant; Parkersburg South lost to John Marshall 40-17, in Parkersburg.

Last meeting between the teams: Sept. 30, 2016. Point Pleasant won 39-12 in Point Pleasant.

Current head-to-head streak: Point Pleasant has won 3 straight.

Point offense last week: 248 rushing yards, 131 passing yards.

South offense last week: 184 rushing yards, 40 passing yards.

Point offensive leaders last week: QB Cason Payne 9-15-0 131 yards, 2TDs; RB Justin Brumfield 9 carries, 108 yards, 2TDs; WR Tucker Mayes 4 receptions, 74 yards, 1TD.

South offensive leaders last week: QB Brayden Mooney 6-15-2 36 yards; RB Zane Hinzman 8 carries, 68 yards; WR Nick Yoho 4 receptions, 30 yards.

Point defense last week: 52 rushing yards, 168 passing yards.

South defense last week: 282 rushing yards, 70 passing yards.

Five things to note:

1. The Big Blacks have a regular season road winning streak of 23 games. Point Pleasant last visited the Patriots on Oct. 2, 2015, earning a 27-20 victory on that night. This is the first and only Class AAA opponent for Point Pleasant this fall and this is the only time Parkersburg South will face a Class AA team.

2. The Patriots’ only win of the season was a 23-7 decision at Princeton, which is still winless, in Week 4. Parkersburg South’s opponents have a combined 12-12, while the Big Blacks’ five previous foes have a combined 13-12 record.

3. Point Pleasant’s offense has earned 85 first downs and 2,028 yards, 1,254 of which have been rushing yards. PPHS has rushed for 16 touchdowns so far this season, while passing for eight scores.

4. The Big Blacks have convereted 22-of-25 point-after-touchdown kicks this fall, including 12 straight. Through five games, Point Pleasant has scored 63 points in the opening quarter, 61 in the second, and 27 apiece in the third and fourth quarters.

5. The Big Blacks are currently 12th in the WVSSAC Class AA playoff ratings. PPHS is one of 11 Class AA schools with four wins, and one of 14 one-loss teams. In the Class AAA playoff ratings, Parkersburg South is tied for 24th and is one of 13 teams with a sub-.500 record.

Trimble Tomcats (3-2, 3-1) at Wahama White Falcons (1-4, 1-3)

Last Week: Trimble defeated Miller 33-12, in Glouster; Wahama defeated Federal Hocking 28-8, in Mason.

Last meeting between the teams: Sept. 30, 2016. Trimble won 46-0 in Glouster.

Current head-to-head streak: Trimble has won 4 straight.

THS offense last week: 240 rushing yards, 52 passing yards.

WHS offense last week: 316 rushing yards, 28 passing yards.

THS offensive leaders last week: QB Cameron Kittle 5-9-1 52 yards, 1TD; RB Max Hooper 10 carries, 115 yards, 2TDs; WR Max Hooper 4 receptions, 38 yards.

WHS offensive leaders last week: QB Bryton Grate 2-7-1, 28 yards, 1TD; RB Christian Thomas 17 carries, 144 yards, 1TD; WR Christian Thomas 2 receptions, 28 yards, 1TD.

THS defense last week: 36 rushing yards, 218 passing yards.

WHS defense last week: 77 rushing yards, 72 passing yards.

Five things to note:

1. Wahama’s last victory over THS was on August 31, 2012 in Mason. The White Falcons defeated THS 25-12 en route to a perfect campaign and the Class A state title. Trimble’s last trip to Bachtel Stadium was on Oct. 2, 2015 and resulted in a 46-14 Tomcat victory.

2. To this point in the season, Belpre and Waterford are the only two common opponents for WHS and THS. Wahama lost to Belpre by a 42-20 count in Week 4 and fell to the Wildcats by a 27-0 final in Week 2, while Trimble knocked off the Golden Eagles 44-7 in Week 2, but lost to Waterford 30-12 in Week 4.

3. Through five weeks, Wahama’s offense has totalled 73 first downs, 1,196 yards and 12 touchdowns. The White Falcons have rushed for 919 of their yards this fall, with 10 of their touchdowns coming on the ground.

4. Wahama’s five previous opponents are a combined 12-13 entering Week 6. The White Falcon defense has allowed 82 first downs, 697 rushing yards, 655 passing yards, 18 rushing touchdowns and five passing touchdowns this fall. Wahama is minus-5 in the turnover category this fall.

5. In the WVSSAC Class A playoff ratings, Wahama is currently 35th and one of 22 teams with a sub-.500 record. The Tomcats are currently ninth in the OHSAA Region 27 playoff ratings, and THS is one of 13 teams with a winning record in the region.

Jenkins Cavaliers (0-6) at Hannan Wildcats (1-3)

Last Game: Jenkins lost to Harlan 62-0, in Jenkins; Hannan defeated Hundred 41-0, in Clay-Battelle.

Last meeting between the teams: None since 1997.

Current head-to-head streak: N/A.

JHS offense last week: 5 rushing yards, 140 passing yards.

HHS offense last game: N/A.

JHS offensive leaders last week: QB Lance Bentley 7-16-3 140 yards; RB Lance Bentley 6 carries, 5 yards; WR Jordan Bates 4 receptions, 122 yards.

HHS offensive leaders last game: N/A.

JHS defense last week: 260 rushing yards, 66 passing yards.

HHS defense last game: N/A.

Five things to note:

1. Hannan had two weeks to celebrate its first win of the season, as the Wildcats had a bye week after defeating Hundred 41-0 at Clay-Battelle. Hannan’s last victory prior to its win over the Hornets was also a shut out.

2. Jenkins has been outscored 336-to-24 in six games so far this season. The Cavaliers have lost 10 straight games, having not won since a 28-20 overtime triumph over South Floyd on Oct. 7, 2016. JHS has not posted a winning record since 2007.

3. The Wildcats have lost their last four decisions against Bluegrass State teams, last facing a team from Kentucky on Oct. 7, 2016, when Phelps claimed a 38-0 win in Ashton. Hannan will visit Phelps later this season.

4. Through four games, Hannan has been outscored 94-to-47. The Wildcats were shut out in each of the first two weeks of the season, but recorded over 40 points in a game last week for just the sixth time since 1995.

5. Hannan is 1-of-3 teams in Class A with a 1-3 record. The Wildcats enter Week 6 tied for 28th in the WVSSAC Class A playoff ratings.

Point Pleasant defender Eddie Mayes, right, brings down a Mount View ball carrier as teammates Cameron Nott (48) closes in during the first quarter of Friday night's Week 5 Homecoming contest at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

Wahama, Hannan home in Week 6

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

