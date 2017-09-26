Rio’s Zurita named RSC Defensive POW

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — No. 4-ranked University of Rio Grande had Eduardo Zurita named River States Conference Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week Sept. 18-24 for his play in a victory over No. 10 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.).
It’s the second weekly honor of the year for the junior midfielder from Sant Boi de Llobregat, Spain.
Zurita led a defensive effort that brought home a 2-1 victory for the RedStorm. The Rio Grande defense allowed just two shots the first half to build a 1-0 lead.
The RedStorm then held off nine shots and three corner kicks the second half and allowed only a penalty-kick goal with 3:48 left.
Rio Grande is now 6-1 overall and begins RSC play for its next game Thursday at Brescia.
Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.