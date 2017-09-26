Rio’s Zurita named RSC Defensive POW

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — No. 4-ranked University of Rio Grande had Eduardo Zurita named River States Conference Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week Sept. 18-24 for his play in a victory over No. 10 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.).

It’s the second weekly honor of the year for the junior midfielder from Sant Boi de Llobregat, Spain.

Zurita led a defensive effort that brought home a 2-1 victory for the RedStorm. The Rio Grande defense allowed just two shots the first half to build a 1-0 lead.

The RedStorm then held off nine shots and three corner kicks the second half and allowed only a penalty-kick goal with 3:48 left.

Rio Grande is now 6-1 overall and begins RSC play for its next game Thursday at Brescia.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

