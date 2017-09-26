Wahama golf season ends

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — The Wahama golf team had its 2017 season come to an end after failing to land a top-two team spot Monday during the Class A, Region IV tournament held at Greenhills Country Club in Jackson County.

The White Falcons were one of nine schools represented at the 18-hole tournament, and all but one of those programs had the required three players to field a team score. The winning team and the runner-up advance to the state tournament, as do the top two individual finishers not on a state-qualifying team.

Wahama finished sixth overall with a final tally of 331, which was 110 shots off the pace set by eventual Region 4 champion Ravenswood. The Red Devils blazed their home course with three of the top four individual scores en route to a winning total of 221.

Huntington Saint Joseph joins the RHS at the state tournament after finishing second with a 251, placing five shots ahead of Parkersburg Catholic (256). Williamstown (277) and Sherman (299) rounded out the top five spots.

Calhoun County came in right behind Wahama with a 357, while Wirt County was eighth with a 386. Buffalo had only two competitors and therefore did not record a team score.

Ravenswood received a solid 1-2 punch from Carson Fox and Alex Easthom, who respectively won medalist and runner-up honors with rounds of 69 and 73. Par for the course was 72, an even 36 on both the front and back sides.

Parkersburg Catholic earned both individual spots at state as Brice Ferrell and Bryce Moore fired respective low rounds of 81 of 85. Tammate Hunter Tate just missed an individual state berth with the next lowest round of 90.

Junior Gage Smith had the low round of the day for Wahama with a 103, followed by seniors Anthony Ortiz and Dalton Kearns with respective efforts of 111 and 117. Freshman Isaac Roush also shot a 119 for WHS.

Here are the scores for the remaining teams at the Class A, Region IV golf tournament.

RAVENSWOOD: Carson Fox (69), Alex Easthom (73), Ciah Kennedy (79), Gavin Fox (88).

HUNTINGTON ST. JOE: Fuzzy Vance (76), Deuce Vance (87), Nate Hugh (88), Chase Coughenour (91).

PARKERSBURG CATHOLIC: Brice Ferrell (81), Bryce Moore (85), Hunter Tate (90), Eric Dotson (100).

WILLIAMSTOWN: Eli Inman (91), Xavier Caruthers (94), Ian Snodgrass (92), Chase Smith (98).

SHERMAN: Wyatt Kincaid (95), Logan Burdette (98), Ridge Anderson (106), Joel Demersman (139).

CALHOUN COUNTY: Bryson Montgomery (115), Reagan Lynch (120), Cole Rogers (122), Mason Bennett (134).

WIRT COUNTY: Tyler Booth (118), Kyler Cooper (130), Hayden Archer (138).

BUFFALO: Justin Dean (94), Zack Witt (124).

Wahama junior Gage Smith hits a putt attempt on the ninth hole during an Aug. 29 TVC Hocking golf match at Cliffside Golf Course in Gallipolis, Ohio.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

