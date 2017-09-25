TVCS outlasts Lady Defenders

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — A roller-coaster enthusiast would have wanted off of this ride.

In a match that featured 32 ties and 37 lead changes, the Ohio Valley Christian volleyball team came up on the short end of a two-point loss Friday night following a 25-19, 21-25, 25-16, 18-25, 16-14 setback to visiting Teays Valley Christian in a non-conference match in the Old French City.

The host Lady Defenders (5-3) dropped their second consecutive decision, but it wasn’t due to a lack of effort.

OVCS battled through seven ties and eight lead changes alone in the opener and established a 16-13 edge midway through, but the Lady Lions rallied with seven straight points for a 20-16 cushion. The guests won five of the final eight points en route to an early 1-0 match advantage.

Game 2 was the most contested set of the night as both teams battled through 11 ties and a dozen lead changes, which led to a 16-all tie midway through. OVCS won five of the next seven points and led by at least three points the rest of the way while claiming a match-tying four-point triumph.

Teays Valley Christian broke away from a nine-all tie and never trailed from there, but the guests scored the final seven points with a slim 18-16 edge for a 2-1 match lead with the nine-point win — the largest lead of the night for either squad.

The Lady Defenders countered in Game 4 by breaking a 16-all tie with nine of the final 11 points, allowing the hosts to tie the match at two with the seven-point win — their largest lead of the night.

There were five ties and six lead changes in the race to 15, with OVCS taking its last lead at 8-5. The Lady Lions reeled off six straight points for an 11-8 edge and were ahead 14-11, but the hosts answered with three straight points to knot things up at 14-all.

Teays Valley Christian, however, broke serve for a 15-14 and followed with the game’s final point, allowing the guests to sneak away with the minimal two-point win and the match decision.

Emily Childers led the Lady Defenders with 22 service points and nine aces, followed by Katie Westfall with 12 points and six aces. Makala Sizemore and Cori Hutchison were next with seven and six points, respectively.

Chasity Deckard and Liz Mansfield also had two points apiece in the setback. Hutchison added two aces, while Deckard and Sizemore also had an ace each.

Childers led the net attack with 10 kills, followed by Westfall with eight kills and Hutchison with six kills and a team-best six blocks.

Sizemore was next with four kills and Deckard also added one kill. Westfall and Childers also had two blocks and one block, respectively.

The Lady Defenders return to action Tuesday when they host Grace Christian at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

