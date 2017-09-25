RV boys 1st, girls 2nd at Minford

MINFORD, Ohio — A long trip went a long way on Saturday for the River Valley High School girls and boys cross country squads.

That’s because the Raiders captured the team championship and the Lady Raiders the team runner-up, as the Silver and Black were among the several clubs at the annual Minford Invitational.

While most of the schools at Minford resided from Scioto, Pike or even Ross County, the Raiders were the only group there from the Ohio Valley Publishing area.

The team scores, however, were not made available on either race.

For the boys, senior Nathaniel Abbott once again paced the Raiders with a fifth-place performance, completing the 5K course in 18 minutes and 10 seconds.

The next three Raiders — Kyle Coen (18:54), George Rickett (19:02) and Rory Twyman (19:05) —all crossed back-to-back-to-back in 10th, 11th and 12th-place respectively, while the fifth counting score was that of Cole Franklin (18th in 19:39).

The final two Raider scores were those of 25th-place Caleb McKnight in 19:58 and 38th-place Austin Livingston in 21:06.

There were 94 runners in the boys high school race, as Evan Leist of Pike Eastern won the individual crown in 17 minutes and 12 seconds.

On the girls side, River Valley senior Kenzie Baker claimed the race championship, crossing the finish line in 21 minutes and 17 seconds — and winning the title by a minute and 11 seconds over Waverly’s Hannah Goodman (22:28).

There were 58 runners in the girls high school race.

Hannah Culpepper placed fourth for the Lady Raiders, as she posted a time of 23 minutes and 28 seconds.

Their final five scores were those of Josie Jones (11th in 25:18), Akari Michimukai (13th in 25:44), Julia Nutter (30th in 29:06), Connie Stewart (32nd in 29:44) and Lexi Stout (43rd in 32:30).

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106

