Carpenter leads Rio men at Forgey Invitational

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Kameron Carpenter ran to a seventh place finish to lead the University of Rio Grande in Saturday’s 47th Annual Patty Forgey Cross Country Invitational at the Rio Grande Cross Country Course.

Carpenter, a junior from Newark, Ohio, completed the 8K course in 28:54 to top nine different runners for the RedStorm.

Ohio Valley University’s Alex Kitony took top honors among the 44-runner field with a time of 26:54. Ohio Christian University won the team championship with 36 points, while Ohio Valley was second (40 pts.) and Rio Grande finished third (44 pts.).

Also representing the RedStorm were freshman Mohamed Farah (Columbus, OH), who placed eighth in a time of 29:17; junior Mike Norris (Dayton, OH), who placed 10th after crossing the finish line in 30:04; sophomore Keshawn Jones (Mansfield, OH), who was 14th in a time of 30:52; sophomore River Spicer (West Milton, OH), who placed 17th in 31:45; freshman Isaac Stephens (Arcanum, OH), who crossed in 32:27 for 21st place; freshman Alan Holdheide (Fort Loramie, OH), who was 22nd with a time of 33:01; freshman Dean Freitag (Magnolia, OH), who placed 31st with a time of 36:27; and junior Nikola Andjelic (Split, Croatia), who was 36th in a time of 38:41.

Rio Grande returns to action on Friday at the All-Ohio Championship hosted by Cedarville University.

Hurricane (WV) took team honors in the boys’ high school division with five of the top 12 finishers. The Redskins finished with 44 points, while Beckley (WV) Woodrow Wilson was second with 90 points and Rock Hill (OH) was third with 128 points.

Woodrow Wilson’s Chris Barbera had the top individual finish, completing the 5K course in a time of 16:43.

In the boys’ middle school division, Winfield (WV) won the title with five of the top 11 finishers and 33 points. Hurricane (WV) was second with 73 points and Ripley (WV) finished third with 89 points.

Winfield’s Matthew Schenberg finished first individually with a time of 11:11 on the 3K course.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

