Tigers clip Blue Devils, 2-0

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Unfortunately for the Gallia Academy High School soccer squad, it was another shutout setback.

That’s because the Blue Devils — for the fourth time this season — suffered a defeat by blanking, as the host Circleville Tigers clipped GAHS 2-0 in a non-league match on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers scored their opening goal almost halfway through the opening half, then got a key penalty-kick goal with a mere eight minutes remaining to make it 2-0.

Gallia Academy only attempted two shots and two corner kicks, and allowed 15 shots on goal — which included Circleville’s penalty-kick point by Grant Hill.

With the loss, the Blue Devils fell to 1-6-3, and have been outscored in those six losses by a whopping count of 28-2.

The Tigers initially got on the board thanks to Brendan Dunn, who scored with exactly 23 minutes and 23 seconds remaining in the first half on a rebound shot.

Hill hit his PK marker with only eight minutes remaining.

Of Circleville’s 15 shots, Dylan Barnes attempted five and Max Bass bagged four, as Hill and Connor Jones each had two.

Adam Cunningham had the Tigers’ other shot attempt.

Jarrett Quincel — the Tigers’ goalkeeper — collected both of the Blue Devils’ shots.

Pierce Wilcoxon, who has appeared in net in Gallia Academy’s four most recent matches, made a dozen saves.

The Tigers also held a 7-2 advantage in corner kicks, as the Blue Devils were whistled for 14 fouls —and were ruled offsides four times.

The Blue Devils return home, and return to Ohio Valley Conference action, on Thursday against Chesapeake.

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106