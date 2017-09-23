Posted on by

Week 5 Football Scores (Friday)


WEST VIRGINIA

Braxton County 37, Roane County 16

Bridgeport 34, Robert C. Byrd 20

Brooke 34, Perry Traditional Academy, Pa. 20

Buckhannon-Upshur 25, Greenbrier East 23, OT

Cabell Midland 44, Woodrow Wilson 13

Chapmanville 41, Scott 38

Clarke County, Va. 47, Washington 8

Clay County 38, Liberty Raleigh 14

Clay-Battelle 39, Tygarts Valley 20

Doddridge County 61, Ritchie County 0

East Hardy 25, Oakland Southern, Md. 19

Elkins 21, East Fairmont 14

Fayetteville 18, Oak Hill 0

George Washington 47, Ripley 12

Hedgesville 28, James Wood, Va. 23

Huntington 24, Capital 21

Hurley, Va. 38, Montcalm 0

James Monroe 48, Wyoming East 8

John Marshall 40, Parkersburg South 17

Keyser 46, Jefferson 14

Lewis County 35, Preston 14

Liberty Harrison 24, Grafton 21, 2OT

Madonna 28, Pendleton County 7

Man 36, River View 0

Martinsburg 51, Morgantown 7

Midland Trail 58, Valley Fayette 12

Mingo Central 62, Poca 8

Mountain Ridge, Md. 48, Hampshire 14

Musselman 52, Princeton 20

Northern Garrett, Md. 34, Frankfort 14

Paden City 54, Hundred 6

Parkersburg 45, Marietta, Ohio 10

Philip Barbour 35, Tucker County 6

PikeView 40, Shady Spring 17

Point Pleasant 35, Mount View 6

Richwood 28, Pocahontas County 13

Sarahsville Shenandoah, Ohio 28, Cameron 12

Sherman 28, Van 0

Sissonville 14, Herbert Hoover 7

South Harrison 48, Moorefield 3

Spring Mills 22, South Hagerstown, Md. 8

Spring Valley 35, South Charleston 0

St. Albans 21, Riverside 17

Summers County 45, Greenbrier West 14

Tug Valley 36, Tolsia 21

Tyler Consolidated 63, Calhoun County 0

University 29, Fairmont Senior 27

Wahama 28, Stewart Federal Hocking, Ohio 8

Wayne 38, Nitro 0

Webster County 46, Notre Dame 26

Westside 31, Independence 19

Wheeling Central 29, Magnolia 27

Wheeling Park 55, Cambridge, Ohio 34

Williamstown 52, Ravenswood 14

Winfield 62, Logan 6

OHIO

Akr. Coventry 51, Mogadore Field 0

Akr. Firestone 41, Akr. North 6

Akr. Hoban 21, Akr. SVSM 7

Akr. Manchester 55, Wooster Triway 8

Alliance 49, Louisville 34

Alliance Marlington 20, Carrollton 19

Amanda-Clearcreek 24, Lancaster Fairfield Union 14

Amherst Steele 51, Berea-Midpark 41

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard, Mich. 41, Tol. Scott 6

Anna 21, Delphos St. John’s 13

Arcadia 42, Vanlue 0

Archbold 42, Hamler Patrick Henry 13

Ashland 35, Mt. Vernon 21

Ashland Crestview 41, Ashland Mapleton 16

Ashtabula Lakeside 34, Rocky River 21

Ashville Teays Valley 42, Circleville Logan Elm 0

Athens 28, McArthur Vinton County 14

Attica Seneca E. 34, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 28, OT

Atwater Waterloo 21, Lowellville 7

Aurora 35, Kent Roosevelt 0

Austintown Fitch 38, Youngs. East 7

Avon 42, Grafton Midview 21

Avon Lake 48, Lakewood 6

Bainbridge Paint Valley 28, Chillicothe Huntington 26, OT

Barberton 48, Copley 20

Barnesville 21, Warsaw River View 13

Batavia 49, Fayetteville-Perry 8

Bay Village Bay 38, Parma Hts. Holy Name 15

Beaver Eastern 32, McDermott Scioto NW 0

Beavercreek 14, Kettering Fairmont 3

Bellaire 49, Rayland Buckeye 14

Bellbrook 35, Eaton 0

Bellefontaine 49, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 20

Bellevue 50, Tol. Start 9

Bellville Clear Fork 23, Delaware Buckeye Valley 20

Belmont Union Local 54, Richmond Edison 0

Beloit W. Branch 31, Minerva 7

Bethel-Tate 33, Mt. Orab Western Brown 28

Beverly Ft. Frye 37, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 0

Bloom-Carroll 42, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 20

Bluffton 42, Paulding 14

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 37, Cuyahoga Falls 7

Bridgeport 56, Bowerston Conotton Valley 14

Brookville 45, Monroe 28

Bucyrus 36, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 34

Bucyrus Wynford 37, Carey 20

Byesville Meadowbrook 48, Hannibal River 14

Camden Preble Shawnee 29, Milton-Union 6

Can. McKinley 42, N. Can. Hoover 34

Can. South 47, Salem 27

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 50, Zanesville Rosecrans 14

Canfield 34, Struthers 12

Canfield S. Range 27, Brookfield 20

Carlisle 54, Day. Northridge 14

Casstown Miami E. 50, Tipp City Bethel 29

Celina 14, Ottawa-Glandorf 7

Chardon 20, Mayfield 7

Chesterland W. Geauga 27, Painesville Harvey 20

Chillicothe 43, Logan 21

Chillicothe Unioto 34, Chillicothe Zane Trace 20

Cin. Anderson 44, Cin. Withrow 0

Cin. Clark Montessori 13, Cin. N. College Hill 6

Cin. Colerain 41, Hamilton 7

Cin. Country Day 28, Hamilton New Miami 6

Cin. Indian Hill 41, Reading 6

Cin. Mariemont 28, Cin. Madeira 14

Cin. McNicholas 31, Cin. Purcell Marian 6

Cin. St. Xavier 30, Cin. Moeller 7

Cin. Summit Country Day 50, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 0

Cin. Sycamore 34, Middletown 14

Cin. Taft 46, Cin. Shroder 7

Cin. Turpin 27, Cin. Walnut Hills 14

Cin. West Clermont 21, Kings Mills Kings 17

Cin. Winton Woods 18, Cin. La Salle 15

Cin. Wyoming 48, Cin. Finneytown 0

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 52, Cin. NW 6

Cle. Benedictine 35, Cols. Watterson 16

Cle. E. Tech 40, Cle. Collinwood 6

Cle. Glenville 53, Cle. Hay 14

Cle. JFK 36, Cle. Whitney Young 6

Cle. John Marshall 33, Cle. Lincoln W. 16

Cle. Rhodes 58, Cle. John Adams 26

Clyde 49, Port Clinton 3

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 27, Chesapeake 7

Coldwater 13, St. Henry 10

Collins Western Reserve 49, New London 0

Cols. Africentric 35, Cols. Independence 0

Cols. Beechcroft 41, Cols. East 0

Cols. Briggs 17, Cols. South 2

Cols. Grandview Hts. 49, Cols. Bexley 0

Cols. Hartley 45, Worthington Kilbourne 17

Cols. Marion-Franklin 42, Cols. West 21

Cols. Mifflin 48, Cols. Northland 34

Cols. Ready 20, Baltimore Liberty Union 13

Cols. St. Charles 34, Washington C.H. 12

Cols. Walnut Ridge 20, Cols. Eastmoor 14

Cols. Whetstone 20, Cols. Linden McKinley 6

Columbiana 34, Hanoverton United 14

Conneaut 54, Titusville, Pa. 14

Convoy Crestview 36, Columbus Grove 13

Cortland Lakeview 41, Niles McKinley 16

Coshocton 21, New Lexington 14

Cov. Catholic, Ky. 35, Cols. DeSales 7

Covington 41, Arcanum 21

Crestline 35, Morral Ridgedale 0

Crooksville 32, McConnelsville Morgan 7

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 33, Canal Fulton Northwest 28

Cuyahoga Hts. 55, Middlefield Cardinal 35

Dalton 27, Creston Norwayne 21

Danville 41, Galion Northmor 34

Day. Chaminade Julienne 35, Day. Carroll 0

Day. Christian 64, Day. Jefferson 13

Day. Ponitz Tech. 12, Cin. Western Hills 0

DeGraff Riverside 54, Dola Hardin Northern 14

Defiance 35, Lima Bath 33

Defiance Ayersville 26, Antwerp 0

Defiance Tinora 20, Holgate 0

Delphos Jefferson 41, Harrod Allen E. 32

Doylestown Chippewa 42, Apple Creek Waynedale 0

Dresden Tri-Valley 31, Philo 10

Dublin Jerome 21, Hilliard Darby 0

Dublin Scioto 10, Delaware Hayes 0

E. Can. 29, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 10

E. Palestine 57, Wellsville 39

Euclid 54, Elyria 28

Fairfield 27, Cin. Princeton 0

Findlay 42, Tol. St. Francis 24

Findlay Liberty-Benton 63, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 0

Fostoria 61, Elmore Woodmore 0

Franklin Middletown Christian 28, Landmark Christian 0

Fredericktown 57, Mt. Gilead 8

Fremont Ross 23, Tol. St. John’s 20

Fremont St. Joseph 42, Tol. Woodward 26

Ft. Loramie 52, Ansonia 28

Ft. Recovery 28, Minster 27, OT

Gahanna Cols. Academy 31, Whitehall-Yearling 14

Gahanna Lincoln 34, Dublin Coffman 32

Galion 42, Caledonia River Valley 35

Gallipolis Gallia 36, Portsmouth 35

Garrettsville Garfield 29, Windham 28

Geneva 55, Beachwood 14

Germantown Valley View 34, Franklin 3

Girard 51, Jefferson Area 0

Glouster Trimble 33, Corning Miller 12

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 46, Lore City Buckeye Trail 7

Goshen 41, Blanchester 0

Granville 49, Utica 13

Green 15, Can. Glenoak 13

Grove City Cent. Crossing 27, Groveport-Madison 7

Hamilton Badin 41, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 21

Haviland Wayne Trace 19, Sherwood Fairview 7

Heath 17, Hebron Lakewood 7

Hicksville 36, Edgerton 35

Hilliard Bradley 31, Thomas Worthington 17

Hillsboro 37, Batavia Clermont NE 6

Howard E. Knox 51, Cardington-Lincoln 40

Huber Hts. Wayne 38, Clayton Northmont 35

Hudson 41, Macedonia Nordonia 14

Huron 35, Castalia Margaretta 0

Independence 48, Fairport Harbor Harding 0

Ironton 48, S. Point 0

Jamestown Greeneview 55, Spring. NE 7

Johnstown-Monroe 55, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 13

Kansas Lakota 28, Sandusky St. Mary 7

Kettering Alter 46, Middletown Fenwick 22

Kirtland 60, Burton Berkshire 0

LaGrange Keystone 49, Brooklyn 8

Lancaster 14, Hilliard Davidson 10

Leavittsburg LaBrae 33, Warren Champion 7

Lewis Center Olentangy 21, Marysville 14

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 50, Newark 14

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 38, Bradford 0

Liberty Center 56, Delta 13

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 42, Cin. Oak Hills 28

Lima Perry 44, Waynesfield-Goshen 0

Lima Shawnee 35, Van Wert 27

Lisbon Beaver 43, E. Liverpool 12

Lisbon David Anderson 31, Salineville Southern 20

Lodi Cloverleaf 20, Norton 6

London 42, Circleville 0

Lorain 42, Clarkson, Ontario 21

Lorain Clearview 50, Sheffield Brookside 6

Lucas 51, Cols. Centennial 28

Lucasville Valley 40, Fairview, Ky. 6

Lyndhurst Brush 52, Chagrin Falls Kenston 48

Mansfield Sr. 35, Maple Hts. 29

Mantua Crestwood 26, Louisville Aquinas 20, OT

Maria Stein Marion Local 28, Versailles 18

Marion Pleasant 21, Marion Harding 14

Martins Ferry 42, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 39

Mason 31, W. Chester Lakota W. 0

Massillon Jackson 35, Uniontown Lake 32

Massillon Perry 31, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 0

Massillon Washington 56, Bedford 46

Maumee 21, Napoleon 0

McComb 41, Arlington 7

McDonald 44, New Middletown Spring. 31

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 63, Ridgeway Ridgemont 8

Mechanicsburg 44, London Madison Plains 14

Medina Buckeye 49, Columbia Station Columbia 20

Medina Highland 42, Richfield Revere 14

Mentor 62, Brunswick 0

Miami Valley Christian Academy 28, Lockland 20

Middletown Madison Senior 48, Day. Oakwood 28

Milan Edison 39, Willard 16

Milford 41, Loveland 6

Milford Center Fairbanks 27, S. Charleston SE 26

Millbury Lake 38, Bloomdale Elmwood 0

Millersburg W. Holmes 56, Mansfield Madison 20

Millersport 26, Fairfield Christian 12

Minford 48, Williamsburg 20

Mogadore 21, Gates Mills Gilmour 7

Monroeville 45, Greenwich S. Cent. 7

Montpelier 49, Tol. Christian 27

Morrow Little Miami 35, Oxford Talawanda 7

N. Baltimore 57, Cory-Rawson 17

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 20, Cin. Deer Park 14

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 53, Sebring McKinley 8

N. Lewisburg Triad 34, Cedarville 32

N. Olmsted 49, Westlake 7

NDCL 44, Cle. Hts. 7

Navarre Fairless 35, Loudonville 29, 2OT

Nelsonville-York 38, Waverly 13

New Albany 27, Westerville N. 26, OT

New Bremen 34, Rockford Parkway 20

New Carlisle Tecumseh 24, Urbana 12

New Concord John Glenn 44, Zanesville Maysville 0

New Lebanon Dixie 20, Waynesville 14

New Paris National Trail 35, New Madison Tri-Village 34

New Philadelphia 35, Can. Cent. Cath. 21

New Richmond 33, Norwood 0

Newark Licking Valley 57, Johnstown Northridge 20

Newbury 76, Newton Falls 37

Oak Harbor 37, Sandusky Perkins 0

Oberlin Firelands 20, Fairview 7

Olmsted Falls 42, N. Ridgeville 35

Orange 30, Chagrin Falls 22

Orrville 60, Massillon Tuslaw 38

Orwell Grand Valley 63, Southington Chalker 13

Painesville Riverside 27, Madison 13

Pandora-Gilboa 39, Leipsic 20

Parkersburg, W.Va. 45, Marietta 10

Parma 36, Parma Normandy 0

Parma Padua 40, Garfield Hts. 20

Pataskala Licking Hts. 55, Newark Cath. 13

Pemberville Eastwood 56, Rossford 22

Peninsula Woodridge 42, Streetsboro 28

Perry 67, Wickliffe 14

Perrysburg 34, Sylvania Southview 7

Pickerington Cent. 41, Cols. Upper Arlington 7

Pickerington N. 42, Powell Olentangy Liberty 0

Piqua 36, Xenia 20

Plain City Jonathan Alder 35, Lewistown Indian Lake 34, OT

Poland Seminary 63, Ashtabula Edgewood 0

Pomeroy Meigs 45, Bidwell River Valley 28

Portsmouth Sciotoville 49, Manchester 7

Portsmouth W. 27, Raceland, Ky. 21

Proctorville Fairland 21, Ironton Rock Hill 14

Racine Southern 41, Belpre 14

Ravenna 30, Akr. Springfield 24

Ravenna SE 49, Hudson WRA 12

Reedsville Eastern 40, Crown City S. Gallia 20

Reynoldsburg 41, Westerville Cent. 31

Richmond Hts. 64, Gates Mills Hawken 36

Richwood N. Union 21, Ontario 17

Rocky River Lutheran W. 21, Wellington 0

Rootstown 48, Vienna Mathews 14

Sandusky 58, Tol. Bowsher 0

Sarahsville Shenandoah 28, Cameron, W.Va. 12

Shelby 55, Norwalk 14

Sidney 42, W. Carrollton 0

Sidney Lehman 55, Marion Elgin 8

Smithville 31, Rittman 10

Solon 28, Strongsville 14

South 46, Eastlake N. 13

Southeastern 40, Piketon 27

Sparta Highland 34, Centerburg 6

Spencerville 21, Ada 17

Spring. Kenton Ridge 42, St. Paris Graham 14

Spring. NW 7, Spring. Shawnee 6

Springfield 33, Lebanon 14

St. Clairsville 34, Wintersville Indian Creek 28

St. Marys Memorial 30, Kenton 13

Steubenville 55, USO, Pa. 20

Sugarcreek Garaway 43, Malvern 12

Sullivan Black River 53, Oberlin 7

Swanton 43, Metamora Evergreen 22

Sycamore Mohawk 31, Upper Sandusky 8

Sylvania Northview 24, Holland Springfield 21

Tallmadge 28, Dover 21

Tecumseh, Mich. 20, Tol. Waite 0

Thornville Sheridan 64, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0

Tiffin Calvert 34, Gibsonburg 28

Tipp City Tippecanoe 23, Fairborn 21

Tol. Cent. Cath. 41, Oregon Clay 10

Tol. Ottawa Hills 41, Northwood 14

Tol. Whitmer 47, Lima Sr. 14

Tontogany Otsego 35, Genoa Area 32

Toronto 40, Leetonia 7

Trenton Edgewood 28, Harrison 17

Trotwood-Madison 59, Greenville 0

Troy 31, Miamisburg 21

Troy Christian 28, Greenfield McClain 7

Uhrichsville Claymont 46, Magnolia Sandy Valley 7

Van Buren 24, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 20

Vandalia Butler 50, Riverside Stebbins 15

Vermilion 45, Tiffin Columbian 31

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 18, Union City Mississinawa Valley 6

W. Jefferson 42, Spring. Cath. Cent. 14

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 49, Strasburg-Franklin 26

W. Liberty-Salem 72, Spring. Greenon 0

W. Unity Hilltop 32, Edon 31

Wadsworth 41, Stow-Munroe Falls 28

Wahama, W.Va. 28, Stewart Federal Hocking 8

Wapakoneta 36, Elida 33

Warren Howland 14, Hubbard 6

Warrensville Hts. 44, Cle. VASJ 27

Waterford 49, New Matamoras Frontier 7

Wauseon 48, Bryan 14

Wellston 50, Albany Alexander 7

West Salem Northwestern 22, Jeromesville Hillsdale 20

Westerville S. 47, Sunbury Big Walnut 14

Wheelersburg 38, Jackson 14

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 55, Cambridge 34

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 31, Bowling Green 0

Williamsport Westfall 34, Frankfort Adena 27

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 40, Franklin Furnace Green 8

Wilmington 62, Lees Creek E. Clinton 3

Wooster 21, Lexington 7

Worthington Christian 27, Grove City Christian 3

Youngs. Liberty 40, Campbell Memorial 7

Youngs. Mooney 21, Youngs. Boardman 7

Youngs. Ursuline 28, Warren Harding 24

Zanesville 41, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Lorain vs. Put-in-Bay, ccd.

