Black Knights beat Belpre, 2-0

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — It wasn’t Georgia, but the lights went out anyway.

A power outage 12 minutes into the second half ultimately led to an early ending Tuesday night as the Point Pleasant boys soccer team claimed a shortened 2-0 victory over visiting Belpre in a non-conference matchup at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field in Mason County.

The Black Knights (5-1) improved to 3-0 at home while recording their fourth shutout of the season, as the hosts out-shot the Golden Eagles by a 12-2 overall margin in 52 minutes of action.

The Red and Black opened the scoring in the sixth minute as Cole Walker drew a defender towards him, then found Garrett Hatten between a pair of defenders on the left side of the goal. Hatten took a pair of touches and flicked the ball to the right side of the net — resulting in an early 1-0 advantage.

The Black Knights followed with some accurate passes en route to their second goal as Braxton Lovejoy made a reversal pass to Justin Staats at midfield, then Staats crossed a pass to a streaking Jacob Bryant on the left side of the field.

Bryant caught the pass perfectly with his head, which led to the ball going into the right side of the net — giving the hosts a 2-0 lead at the 30-minute mark.

Point took a two-goal lead into the intermission, and neither team scored in the limited time after the break.

The hosts and BHS both accumulated four fouls in the contest. Zach Rediger recorded his fourth shutout in net after stopping just two shots.

PPHS coach Chip Wood thought things could have gone a bit smoother on the night, but he was pleased with the final result.

However, the Black Knights have a big challenge awaiting them over the next two weeks as they have seven matches scheduled — four of which will be at home.

“We played very lackadaisical and without any real purpose in the first half,” Wood said. “The coaches and I challenged the kids on several levels at halftime and they responded well. In the 12 minutes we played in the second half, we possessed the ball for about 90 percent of that in our midfield half and offensive third.

“We have a few days to get ready for a challenging stretch of games over the next 17 days. The next two weeks will really show who and what we are.”

Point Pleasant has yet to give up a goal at home this season while it has also scored eight goals in three home contests.

The Black Knights travel to Cross Lanes Christian on Monday before playing three straight at OVB Field against Martinsburg St. Joseph, Gallia Academy and Shady Spring later that week.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com