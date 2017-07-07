Cliffside hosts Capehart golfers

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The weather was hot and humid on Wednesday at the Cliffside Golf Course, but it did not prevent 42 young men and women from completing the fourth round of the 2017 Frank Capehart Tri-County Junior Golf League.

In spite of the weather conditions, the golf was most competitive with age group champions determined in all the groups.

The 18-19 year old age group had only one player this week. None of the young men chose to play, but Taylor Boggs played and showed why she is the winner of the girls division this year.

Taylor shot a fine round of 43 to win the 10 available points. Her victory gives her a grand total of 40 points and the champion title in this age group.

Jarrett Hupp won his first tournament of the year in the 15-17 year old age group by shooting 41 for the day. However, Jensen Anderson finished his round with a 43 to finish second, earning eight points and securing the divisional title with 30 points.

Levi Chapman, who was unable to compete this week finished second with his 25 total points. Another non-competitor this week was Jonah Hoback, who ended up third in this division with 18 points.

Third place in today’s competition went to Justin Vogt with his score of 44. Wyatt Nicholson was fourth today, while Whitley Byrd finished fifth. Andrew Vogt, Logan Colburn and Carl Sayre also played at the Cliffside event.

Kaitlyn Hawk picked up her second victory in the ladies section of the 15-17 age group. Her best score of the year, a 49, not only gave her first place at Cliffside, but also allowed her to win the season championship with a grand total of 34 points. Haley Pierson was second and Sarah Bunce placed third.

The 13-14 year old age group was won today by Laith Hamid playing in his initial tournament of the season. Laith shot a fine score of 45 for the day.

Landon Roberts was second today with a score of 52, while T.J. Vogt was third with a score of 57. T.J. earned six points for his effort and gave him 26 for the year. This allowed Vogt to win the championship in this group, edging Trenton Peacock by two points.

Matthew Morris finished third in the point race. Zack King, Casey Greer, Evan Grady, Bryce Grubb and Joel Foreman also played in this group.

Mattie Ohlinger won her third tournament of the year today shooting a 59. Her 30 points for the season wins her the championship for the 13-14 age group. Caitlin Cotterill was competitive, but came up four points shy in the point race.

Once again, the 11-12 year old age group did not have any ladies competing this week.

Conner Ingles won his third 11-12 tournament of the season and won the divisional championship with 39 points.

Landon McGee was second today and also second in the point race for the year. Joe Milhoan was third today and overall, while Brennen Sang and Ethan Roberts rounded out the top five.

The 10-and-under age group found Grant Roush winning for the third time this season after shooting a fine 41. This victory also claimed the championship with 30 points. Noah Leachmen shot 43 today for second place. Cash Jones, playing in his first tournament of the year, finished third.

Mason Morris was fourth at Cliffside and finished second in the point race with 21 points. Elijah Grady edged Alex Conway by a shot for fifth place. Riley Cotterill and Ben Supple also competed at the event.

In the ladies section of the 10-and-under group, Marlo Norris won her third tournament of the year and picked up the division championship with 38 points. Alli Norris was once again a close second and finshed second overall. Bailey Smith was third, while Brooklyn Smith and Teagan Conway rounded out the top five on Wednesday.

The final round of the 2017 Frank Capehart Tri-County Junior Golf League will be held Monday at the Meigs County Golf near Pomeroy.

The format for this tournament will be a bit different, as it is considered more of a Fun Day.

Each participant will be assigned a handicap based on their scores for the year. All players will be competing against one another regardless of the age group. The boys will be competing against the girls as well.

The handicap scores will then be compared, and the winner gets to choose first among a group of available prizes. Each player is guaranteed a prize. In addition to the regular small lunch, many of the family members have been asked to provide various desserts such as cake, cookies, soda, water and chips.

Play is open to all area youth age 19 and younger. The fee is $10 per player. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and play starts at approximately 9 a.m.

For more information about the 2017 finale, contact Jeff Slone at 740-256-6160, Jan Haddox at 304-675-3388 or Bob Blessing at 304-675-6135.

Southern sophomore Jensen Anderson hits an iron shot during the second round of the 2017 Frank Capehart Tri-County Junior Golf League event held Monday, June 19, at Riverside Golf Course in Mason, W.Va. http://mydailytribune.aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2017/07/web1_7.9-JAnderson.jpg Southern sophomore Jensen Anderson hits an iron shot during the second round of the 2017 Frank Capehart Tri-County Junior Golf League event held Monday, June 19, at Riverside Golf Course in Mason, W.Va. Alex Hawley/OVP Sports Eastern junior Kaitlyn Hawk watches an iron shot during the second round of the 2017 Frank Capehart Tri-County Junior Golf League event held Monday, June 19, at Riverside Golf Course in Mason, W.Va. http://mydailytribune.aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2017/07/web1_7.9-KHawk.jpg Eastern junior Kaitlyn Hawk watches an iron shot during the second round of the 2017 Frank Capehart Tri-County Junior Golf League event held Monday, June 19, at Riverside Golf Course in Mason, W.Va. Alex Hawley/OVP Sports