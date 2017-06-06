Rio’s Lewis named honorable mention All-American

RIO GRANDE, Ohio – University of Rio Grande senior Daryin Lewis has been named as an Honorable Mention selection to the 2017 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) All-America Baseball team.

The squad, which was announced Tuesday by the NAIA national office, was chosen by the NAIA All-America committee.

Lewis, a pitcher/third baseman for the RedStorm, made the team as a pitcher.

The Circleville, Ohio native earned River States Conference Pitcher of the Year honors after posting a 9-2 record with one save and a 2.16 earned run average for the RedStorm, who finished 34-19-1 after a season-ending loss to West Virginia University-Tech in the RSC Tournament.

In 15 appearances on the mound – 10 of which were starts – the right-hander authored a pair of complete games and one shutout. In 66-2/3 innings, Lewis allowed 72 hits and just 16 earned runs, while walking 14 and striking out 46.

At the plate, Lewis batted a team-best .362 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 37 runs batted in. He also finished with a team-high 64 hits and was hit by a pitch a team-high 13 times.

Lewis was one of two players from the River States Conference to be recognized on the squad. WVU-Tech’s Tanner Levine, a second team honoree, was the other.

The first and second teams are also recognized as ABCA/Rawlings All-Americans by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Sporting Goods. The ABCA began recognizing All-Americans in 1949 and named the first ABCA NAIA All-America team in 1969.

Christopher Acosta-Tapia of Oklahoma Wesleyan headlines the 34 honorees, as the junior outfielder was named National Player of the Year.

Acosta-Tapia, who is the second-straight Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year to win the national award, ended the year leading the NAIA in doubles (27), total bases (208) and runs scored (89). He also ranked among the top 10 nationally in 11 other categories. Acosta-Tapia played a key role in Oklahoma Wesleyan’s first-ever Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference title and its run through the playoffs, including the program’s second trip to the Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series.

Oklahoma Wesleyan led all institutions with four All-Americans. Bellevue (Neb.), Indiana Tech, Science & Arts (Okla.) and the University of Northwestern Ohio also had multiple individuals honored.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.