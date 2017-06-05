Rio Grande Summer Camps

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande Athletic Department has announced its 2017 Summer Camps and Clinics schedule. Camps will be conducted throughout the months of June and July on the URG campus.

The schedules, broken down by individual sports, are as follows:

MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SOCCER

The University of Rio Grande soccer programs have announced their 2017 summer camp schedule.

A team camp for girls’ high school squads is planned for July 9-12, with a boys’ high school team camp slated for July 16-20. Cost for the girls’ camp is $270, while the boys’ camp has a fee of $305.

Fees for the residential camps include lodging, meals, training sessions and tournament play.

Camp directors are URG men’s soccer head coach Scott Morrissey and women’s soccer head coach Tony Daniels.

The camp brochure is available on both the men’s soccer and women’s soccer links of the school’s athletic website, www.rioredstorm.com. Online registration and payment is available at www.rioredstormsoccercamps.com.

Registration forms should be mailed to URG Lyne Center, P.O. Box 500, Rio Grande, OH 45674. Checks should be made payable to We Storm Soccer Camps.

For more information, contact Morrissey at 740-245-7126, 740-645-6438 or e-mail scottm@rio.edu; or Daniels at 740-245-7493, 740-645-0377 or e-mail tdaniels@rio.edu

MEN’S BASKETBALL

The University of Rio Grande men’s basketball program has announced its 2017 summer camp schedule.

The Little Storm Day Camp is scheduled for June 13-14, from 10 a.m.-noon p.m. each day, at the Lyne Center on the URG campus. The camp is open to boys and girls, ages 6-9, and the cost is $50.

The camp will focus on the fundamentals of the game and will be conducted by Rio Grande head coach Ken French, his staff and current players.

The RedStorm will host a Shooting Camp for boys and girls, age 8-18, June 13-14, from 1-3 p.m. each day. Cost is $50.

A Point Guard Camp for boys and girls age 12-18 is set for Saturday, June 17, from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Cost is $40.

The highlight of the camp schedule is the annual Hard Work Camp, which is scheduled for Sunday, June 25-Friday, June 30. The individual camp is for boys only, age 10-16.

Cost is $220 for commuters and $300 for overnight campers. Fees include lodging, meals, awards, a reversible camp jersey and a camp t-shirt.

The camp emphasizes offensive and defensive fundamentals, team play and work ethic. It also features “The Triple”, the only triple-elimination tournament in the country, which begins around noon on the 29th and concludes in the early morning hours of the 30th.

The awards ceremony, in which parents are encouraged to attend, is scheduled for Friday, June 30, from 9:30-11 a.m., and will conclude the camp.

Online registration for all of the camps is available through the men’s basketball link on the school’s athletic website, www.rioredstorm.com. Registration forms are also available in the lobby of the Lyne Center during regular business hours.

Registration forms should be mailed to Rio Grande Men’s Basketball, P.O. Box 500, Rio Grande, OH 45674. Checks should be made payable to Big Red Basketball Camp.

For more information, contact French at 740-245-7294, 1-800-282-7201 (ext. 7294), or send e-mail to kfrench@rio.edu

BOWLING

The first-year University of Rio Grande men’s and women’s bowling programs will conduct a High School Bowling Clinic on Tuesday, June 13, at Skyline Bowling Center in Gallipolis, Ohio.

There will be two sessions – 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. There is a limit of 60 participants per session and cost is $35.

The clinic will feature USBC Gold Coach Ron Hatfield and PBA Tour Pro Ronnie Russell, as well as other demos and displays.

For more information, contact Rio Grande head coach Bret Little at 740-591-3929 or e-mail blittle@rio.edu; or assistant coach Phil Karl at 740-288-5559 or e-mail pkarl@rio.edu

VOLLEYBALL

The University of Rio Grande will host its 2017 Summer Volleyball Camp, June 20-23, at the Lyne Center on the URG campus.

The camp is open to girls in grades 5-12.

Campers will receive instruction in fundamentals and various drills from a staff that will include some of the best players in the NAIA.

Campers will also be divided into teams for tournament play to conclude the camp.

Cost is $200 per camper, which includes overnight lodging, meals and awards.

Registration forms and a camp schedule is available on the volleyball link of the school’s athletic website, www.rioredstorm.com.

Registration forms and a $100 deposit should be mailed to URG head coach Billina Donaldson, 1264 Borland Rd., Ray, OH 45672. Checks should be made payable to Billina Donaldson.

For questions or concerns, call Donaldson at 740-988-6497.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

The University of Rio Grande’s 2017 Women’s Basketball Camp is scheduled for July 9-12 at the Lyne Center on the URG campus.

The overnight instructional camp is open to girls in grades 4-12. Cost is $285 per camper, which includes lodging, meals, a certificate of participation and a t-shirt.

Campers will also receive 24-hour supervision from coaches and counselors; lecture/discussion groups and film sessions; daily instruction on shooting, ball-handling, post play and defense; and use of the school’s swimming pool.

There will also be a camp store featuring drinks, snacks, pizza and Rio Grande apparel for sale each day.

Veteran Rio Grande women’s basketball head coach David Smalley, who ranks among the top 10 coaches on the active wins list with more than 500, will be the camp director.

Online registration is available through the women’s basketball link on the school’s athletic website, www.rioredstorm.com. Registration forms are available in the lobby of the Lyne Center during regular business hours.

Registration forms should be mailed to David Smalley, Rio Grande Women’s Basketball Camp, P.O. Box 500, Rio Grande, OH 45674. Checks should be made payable to Women’s Basketball Camp.

For more information, contact Smalley at 740-245-7491, 1-800-282-7201, or e-mail dsmalley@rio.edu