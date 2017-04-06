Blue Devils tennis falls at ‘Burg

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio — This time, the Gallia Academy High School tennis team was on the wrong end of a 3-2 score.

That’s because the Blue Devils, after already with three victories by that 3-2 count, fell for the first time all season at Wheelersburg on Wednesday.

The host Pirates swept the two doubles matches, and won at first singles to down the Blue Devils 3-2.

Gallia Academy opened the season with four wins, including three of those in which they swept the three singles matches — but got swept itself in both doubles tilts.

The Blue Devils didn’t repeat that feat at Wheelersburg.

Once again, Gallia Academy played Miguel Velasco at first singles, Pierce Wilcoxon at second singles and Miles Cornwell at third singles.

Wilcoxon and Cornwell pitched a pair of shutouts, as Wilcoxon won 6-0 6-0 over Hunter Pistole, while Cornwell won by the same score over Mason Nolan.

However, Drew Jackson —a two-time Division II state tournament qualifier for the Pirates —defeated Velasco 6-3, 6-4.

It was the first loss for the junior Velasco, who also played with a sore shoulder.

The Pirates clinched the win with straight-set sweeps at the two doubles bouts.

At first doubles, Carson McCorkle and Seth Pertust defeated Gallia Academy’s Katie Carpenter and MiKayla Edelmann 6-3, 6-4.

At second doubles, Ben Allen and Nick Jones won 6-2, 6-1 over Olivia Meadows and Kirsten Hesson.

The Blue Devils will host Wheelersburg in the rematch on April 26.

Gallia Academy returned home, and was set to host non-league matches on Thursday and today, against Ironton and Portsmouth Notre Dame (today).

