GAHS splits dual meet with Dragons

CENTENARY, Ohio —This one was about as close as they come.

That’s because Tuesday’s dual track and field meet between host Gallia Academy and Fairland was perhaps a prelude to later in the season —especially this year’s Ohio Valley Conference championships to be hosted by Gallia Academy.

On Tuesday, with the combined score, Gallia Academy edged the Dragons 138-136.

The Blue Angels —on the strength of winning nine of the 17 events — defeated Fairland 79-58.

For the boys, the Dragons captured nine victories — and clipped the Blue Devils by a similar score of 78-59.

In addition, Fairland swept all five field events — both boys and girls.

But Gallia Academy, except for the girls 4x200m relay by a razor-thin 30 one-hundredths of a second, swept all eight relay races.

The Blue Angels won the 4x800m, 4x400m and 4x100m relays — with Brooke Johnson, Mary Watts and Hailey Deem all competing on the two distance quartets (4x800m and 4x400m).

Mesa Polcyn was the anchor of the 4x800m, while Madi Oiler was the second leg of the 4x400m.

The Blue Angels’ 4x100m foursome featured Bethany Purdum, Katie Queen, Maddie Wright and Gretchen McConnell.

Oiler swept the two hurdles races, and also won the girls 200m dash.

Watts in the 400m, Johnson in the 800m, and Mckenzie Skidmore in the 100m dash also won individual events for GAHS.

Fairland’s only relay win was the 4x200m, as McKenna Pannell in the 1,600m and Haleigh Fuller in the 3,200m swept the two distance events.

Allie Marshall swept the two jumping events for Fairland, while Jackie Wagner won both throwing events.

Julie Price posted the other Lady Dragon victory in the pole vault.

On the boys side, the Blue Devils swept the four relay races, as Zac Bokal was a member of the 4x800m, 4x400m and 4x200m teams.

Isaiah Lester anchored the 4x800m and 4x200m, while Kaleb Crisenbery did the same for the 4x400m.

Kyle Greenlee was on the 4x800m and 4x400m, while Dylan Nunn was a member of the 4x400m and 4x200m.

Caleb Greenlee ran the second leg of the 4x800m, while Ezra Blain ran the opening legs of the 4x200m and 4x100m.

The remaining trio of that sprint-relay squad included Ryan Donovsky, Braden Jamora and Logan Blouir.

Lester swept the 400m and 200m dashes, while Crisenbery claimed the 1,600m and 800m runs.

For Fairland, Ashton Hunter swept the two hurdles races —along with double wins in the high jump and long jump.

The Dragons’ other five victories were Ty Staten in the 100m dash, Bryce Day in the 3,200m run, Robbie McFarland in the pole vault, Drake Cox in the discus throw, and Hunter Morrison in the shot put.

The meet was scored on a 5-3-1 points basis.

A complete list of results can be found on www.baumspage.com.

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106

Gallia Academy senior Kaleb Crisenbery clears this high jump height as part of the Blue Devils’ dual track and field meet against Fairland on Tuesday. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2017/04/web1_4.4-GA-Crisenbery.jpg Gallia Academy senior Kaleb Crisenbery clears this high jump height as part of the Blue Devils’ dual track and field meet against Fairland on Tuesday. Paul Boggs/OVP Sports Gallia Academy’s Mesa Polcyn was the runner-up in the girls 1,600m run as part of the Blue Angels’ dual track and field meet against Fairland on Tuesday. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2017/04/web1_4.4-GA-Polcyn.jpg Gallia Academy’s Mesa Polcyn was the runner-up in the girls 1,600m run as part of the Blue Angels’ dual track and field meet against Fairland on Tuesday. Paul Boggs/OVP Sports