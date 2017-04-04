Blue Devils edge Athens in tennis

CENTENARY, Ohio — The Blue Devils’ singles players, on Monday against Athens, definitely brought out the proverbial brooms.

That’s because the Gallia Academy High School tennis team swept its three singles matches, en route to edging the visiting Bulldogs 3-2 in its Southeastern Ohio Athletic League opener.

The Blue Devils dominated the singles affairs, while Athens swept the two doubles tilts.

As a result, Gallia Academy raised its overall record to 3-0 — as it opened its season a week ago by defeating Portsmouth Clay with the same approach.

In that contest, Miguel Velasco, Pierce Wilcoxon and Miles Cornwell captured straight-set victories — at first, second and third singles respectively.

On Monday, they enjoyed an even better performance —as the Bulldogs managed just two total points for those three bouts.

Velasco vanquished Eric Sonnemar 6-1, 6-1 at first singles, while Wilcoxon —at second singles —and Cornwell —at third singles — pitched a pair of shutouts.

Wilcoxon won over Freddie Hassett 6-0, 6-0, while Cornwell won by the same count over T.K. Kwon.

Gallia Academy’s MiKayla Edelmann and Katie Carpenter lost their first doubles match, 6-1, 6-1.

The Blue Devils also lost at second doubles — as Kirsten Hesson and Olivia Meadows fell 7-5, 6-1.

The Blue and White returned to SEOAL action on Tuesday —when it traveled to Logan.

Gallia Academy is again on the road today (Wednesday, April 5) — with a trek to Wheelersburg.

Gallia Academy's Olivia Meadows returns an Athens serve during Monday's Southeastern Ohio Athletic League tennis match at Gallia Academy High School.