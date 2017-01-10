Dragons dispatch Blue Angels

CENTENARY, Ohio — Any ideas of an upset this season quickly were extinguished in the first few minutes.

Last year, when the powerful Fairland Dragons visited Gallia Academy, the young Blue Angels pulled off arguably the Southeast District’s biggest girls basketball shocker of the entire season.

On Monday night, the undefeated Dragons didn’t allow ANY Angel upset opportunity —posting the opening 14 points en route to cruising 76-21 in an Ohio Valley Conference clash at Gallia Academy High School.

Fairland’s Allie Marshall scored off a steal only 10 seconds into the contest, Emily Chapman chalked up back-to-back three-pointers from the opposite wings, and Marshall made two more steals and two more layups for a 12-0 advantage only a minute and 12 seconds into the game.

In fact, the Blue Angels opened with turnovers on their first five possessions, as Alesha Simpson scored for Fairland to make it 14-0 only three minutes and 35 seconds in.

The Dragons denied the Blue Angels double figures in points in any quarter, winning the opening period 22-2 — before doubling up Gallia Academy 14-7 in the second.

Building upon its 36-9 halftime bulge, Fairland then scored the first 15 points of the third stanza — part of a 25-5 canto for an insurmountable 61-14 command.

The Dragons then outscored Gallia Academy in the final quarter 15-7 — staking their largest leads at 74-19 and the final tally of 76-21.

With the loss, the Blue Angels slipped to 4-7 — and remain winless in the OVC at 0-5.

The talented and experienced Dragons, atop the OVC at 5-0, remain unbeaten on the year in nine tries.

Hunter Copley split a pair of free throws to get Gallia Academy on the board at the three-minute mark of the first quarter, as Adrienne Jenkins did the same for the Blue Angels with 1:13 left in the period.

In the second stanza, the Blue Angels got their first field goals on back-to-back buckets by Jenelle Stevens and Copley, as Stevens scored their first field goal — with nine minutes and 35 seconds gone by.

Three minutes later, Copley again split a pair of tosses — before Jenkins drained a pair of freebies to make it 29-9 with 1:39 left.

In the third frame, the Blue Angels endured another epic scoring drought — going to the 3:40 mark before Jenkins scored a basket.

Macey Siders scored a field goal at the two-minute mark, then Copley again split a pair of foul shots with 52 seconds remaining.

In the fourth period, Copley connected for the club’s only three-pointer, as Aubrey Unroe added a field goal at the 4:17 point.

Finally, with 30 seconds remaining, Siders scored again to make it 74-21.

The Dragons’ Chapman canned seven three-balls for a game-high 21 points —tying the Blue Angels by herself.

Jackie Wagner, on five field goals, also reached double figures for Fairland with 10 points.

The Dragons held a decisive 31-7 advantage in total field goals, including a 9-1 edge in threes.

Gallia Academy is back in OVC action on Thursday — when it travels to Portsmouth.

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106

Gallia Academy senior Adrienne Jenkins (20) puts up a shot as Fairland’s Morgan Fridley (10) defends during Monday night’s Ohio Valley Conference girls basketball game at Gallia Academy High School. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2017/01/web1_1.9-GA-Jenkins.jpg Gallia Academy senior Adrienne Jenkins (20) puts up a shot as Fairland’s Morgan Fridley (10) defends during Monday night’s Ohio Valley Conference girls basketball game at Gallia Academy High School. Paul Boggs/OVP Sports