Red Dragons beat Point in OT, 43-41

SAINT ALBANS, W.Va. — You can’t win them all, no matter how hard you try.

Jake Carr hit a go-ahead trifecta with seven seconds left in overtime, allowing host St. Albans to pick up its first win of the season Tuesday night during a dramatic 43-41 decision over the Point Pleasant boys basketball team in a non-conference matchup in Kanawha County.

The visiting Big Blacks (7-2) had their seven-game win streak come to a bitter end, but it took the Red Dragons (1-6) more than regulation to accomplish such a feat.

Tied at 39 headed into the extra session, Will Harbour came up with Point’s only score in the overtime session — which gave the guests a 41-40 edge late in the contest.

Carr’s game-winning three-pointer — his only points of the night — gave SAHS a slim two-point edge as the the Big Blacks raced down the floor for a chance to tie the contest, but the Red and Black ultimately came up empty as time expired.

PPHS led 11-9 after eight minutes of play, but St. Albans countered with an 11-9 run of its own in the second period — tying the game at 20-all headed into the intermission.

The hosts made a small 10-8 run in the third stanza for a 30-28 edge headed into the finale, but the Big Blacks answered with an 11-9 run down the stretch to knot things up at 39 at the end of regulation.

Point Pleasant made five of its 16 total field goals from behind the arc and also went 4-of-12 at the free throw line for 33 percent.

Doug Workman paced Point with 19 points, 11 of which came in the first half. Harbour was next with a dozen points, with 10 of those coming after halftime.

Cason Payne chipped in five points, while Austin Liptrap and Parker Rairden respectively rounding things out with three points and two points.

The Red Dragons netted 17 total field goals — including four trifectas — and also went 5-of-6 at the charity stripe for 83 percent.

John Klassen led SAHS with a game-high 20 points, 14 of which came in the first half. Rodney Toler was next with eight points, followed by Dionte Peterson with seven markers and Alex Garcia with four points.

Carr contributed three points to the winning cause, while Jayson Barrett rounded things out with one point.

