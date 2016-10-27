RedStorm men shoot down Eagles

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Jorge Guinovart scored a pair of firs- half goals and assisted on another to lead the University of Rio Grande in a 5-0 win over Cincinnati Christian on Thursday night in River States Conference men’s soccer action at the Blue Ash Sports Complex.

Senior Pau Delgado Rodriguez added a goal and an assist for the third-ranked RedStorm, which improved to 15-1-1 overall and 6-0-1 in the RSC with the victory.

As a result of the loss, Cincinnati Christian slipped to 11-5-1 overall and 3-4 in league play.

Guinovart, a junior from Barcelona, Spain, got the scoring underway at the 18:43 mark of the opening period, scoring off a deflection of CCU goalkeeper Bryan McDowell with senior Heitor de Melo getting the assist for a 1-0 lead.

Rodriguez got on the scoreboard just 48 seconds later, taking a pass from Guinovart and firing a shot from just outside the 18-yard box and into the back of the net for a 2-0 advantage.

Guinovart and Rodriguez switched roles on the RedStorm’s final goal of the opening half, while a penalty kick by senior Lucas Talaveira-Befi at 55:38 and an unassisted marker by freshman Deri Corfe with 12:56 left to play set the final score.

Rio finished with a commanding 30-2 edge in total shots, while enjoying an 18-1 edge in shots on frame and a 9-0 cushion in corner-kick opportunities.

Sophomore Ben Martinez arned his ninth shutout of the season in goal for the RedStorm.

McDowell had 12 saves in a losing cause for the Eagles.

Rio Grande closes out regular season play on Saturday afternoon at Asbury University.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande