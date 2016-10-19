Rio’s Freed named RSC Runner of the Week

FLORENCE, Ky. — University of Rio Grande senior Blake Freed had a strong performance last Friday to earn River States Conference Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week honors for Oct. 10-16.

The announcement was made by the league office on Monday night.

Freed, a native of Uhrichsville, Ohio, placed fifth among 395 runners at the Jenna Strong Classic hosted by Wilmington College after crossing the finish line in 25 minutes, 16 seconds.

Freed was the top individual finisher among NAIA runners in the 8k event and it led the RedStorm to a second-place showing out of 38 teams.

Rio Grande is currently “receiving votes” in the NAIA Men’s Cross Country Top 25 Poll.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.