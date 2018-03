Dear Editor,

Trump is getting a lot of criticism for pardoning a man that did his job and took immigrants back to homeland. But did we forget Obama pardoned a Mexican lady that had stolen social security numbers from real citizens of the USA and her whole family? We need to keep jobs for the ones born here, not teach our trades to aliens for cheaper labor. All humans have a right to live but there are laws in all countries not just USA.

Tammy Neace

Pomeroy, Ohio

Talking immigration