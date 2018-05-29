Veterans of the month recognized

Dear Editor,

The very visible Marvin Vanderberg, United States Navy, and Eddie Buffington, United States Army, have served our nation state and county and are local veterans living in Gallia County. Visible they are, gentleman they are, dedicated they are and are busy about the city supporting each other’s efforts. They help our widows to get their grass cut, are attentive to fatherless children and children in need of guidance to help prevent them from drug suicide; helping them by means of educating them that drugs are a dead-end street and taking legal drugs is an act of suicide because the emergency system may not get to them in time to save them from drugs and themselves. They are also educating these children through the knowledge of God helping them to understand the world in which they live. These gentlemen are involved in developing relationships and harmony between the diverse churches in the community that help these children through programs by providing our neighborhood watch program. Perhaps you read about them via the Tribune, the local newspaper? Or Citizens for Prevention and Recovery and supporting the Carnival of Hope, and by having picnics for the community. Please let these men know that they are appreciated if you see them, thank them for the ongoing help for our community. We truly thank these men. They are our veterans of the month for June. To nominate a veteran for the month of July call 740-208-5024.

Nellie Ruby Taylor

Gallipolis