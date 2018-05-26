Libraries Rock! Bossard Library announces summer programming

It’s that time of year again, when the final school bell rings, school is out for the summer, and the Library’s annual fun-filled summer reading program begins. The staff of Bossard Memorial Library will kick off this year’s program, themed “Libraries Rock”, with a Glow Dance Party featuring a live DJ on Saturday, June 2 from 1:00 to 4:00 P.M. Children and adults are encouraged to dress as their favorite rocker or in their favorite fluorescent colors as they enjoy music, dancing, a special photo booth, crafts, and face painting. Children and teens will have the opportunity to register for the summer reading program during this event.

According to the U.S. Department of Education’s HOMEROOM blog, “numerous studies indicate that students who don’t read or read infrequently during their summer vacation see their reading abilities stagnate or decline.” The Bossard Library staff understands that the gift of reading in and of itself is a reward. To add to this rewarding experience, children and teens have the opportunity to earn age-appropriate prizes for reading books from Bossard Library this summer (June 1 through August 31). Teens are encouraged to join the Library’s Teen Summer Club.

Summer reading program participants will receive the official summer reading packet, which will contain information about the many exciting programs that will be offered by the Library this summer. Many of these programs are made possible thanks to a grant from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), awarded by the State Library of Ohio. Given the theme “Libraries Rock”, participants will have the opportunity, at certain programs, to play various percussion instruments. Mr. Puppet will appear at the Library on June 4 at 2:00 PM for storytelling, sing-along songs, and silly magic. A few notable programs, with many more to be announced, include a Wild West Show, the musical adventure “Take a Tromp through the Swamp”, a 50’s Skating Party, as well as the opportunity to learn about important historical figures, including Robert F. Kennedy, as they are portrayed under the big red tent at Ohio Chautauqua, June 12-16 in the Gallipolis City Park, with daily youth and adult workshops to be held at the Library.

As we think about the season of summer, be sure to grab your library card and check out the Library’s wide-selection of books (including audiobooks), music CDs, and DVDs to enjoy on your summer vacation. It is my hope that you will enjoy all the services your local library provides so you and your family can say “libraries rock!”

From the Bookshelf

By Debbie Saunders Special to Times-Sentinel

Debbie Saunders is director of the Bossard Memorial Library in Gallipolis.

