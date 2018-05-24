God’s Kids Korner: Trinity Sunday

You might remember last week, we celebrated Pentecost: the day that God gave us the gift of the Holy Spirit. This week is another special Sunday called Trinity Sunday. It is the day we recognize and give thanks for the “Trinity of God.” It’s a little hard to explain and understand but think of a triangle, a tripod, or a tricycle. Each of these have three parts; that’s what the “tri” means – three. If one of those three parts is missing, the thing won’t work like it is supposed to work. You need all three parts for it to function properly. That’s the way it is with the Trinity of God. God is one but three, and all three are needed for Him to be God.

God’s three parts are the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. It is a bit of a mystery that there can be one God, yet three parts or persons to God. That’s OK. It makes sense that we humans might not be able to completely understand God, but when we mention this Trinity, we’re talking about the three forms in which we know God. We know God as our Father in Heaven; we know God in His human form as Jesus; and we know the Holy Spirit which surrounds us and fills us all. Each of the three represents God – just in a different way.

Sometimes when we think of God, we think of the Creator—the One who made heaven and earth, the light and darkness, the sea and dry land, the plants and animals, you and me. Sometimes when we think of God, we remember Jesus—the special baby born in a stable, the One who cured people of their diseases, who taught people to love one another, who was crucified, who died and rose again to live in Heaven – Jesus, our friend and our Savior. And sometimes when we think of God, we think of the Holy Spirit—the Helper Jesus sent to the disciples at Pentecost—the One who gives us guidance and strength to carry on God’s work in the world, showing love and sharing the power of forgiveness. All of these together—Creator, Savior, and Helper, are what makes up God – the One who loves us and cares for us so much. One God described by Christians in 3 different ways.

That’s very amazing, isn’t it? Our God is that special! Let’s say a prayer to tell Him just how special He is to us!

Dear God, We know that we cannot fully understand how great and wonderful You really are, but we thank You for revealing Yourself to us as Father, Son, and Holy Spirit (a Trinity of persons) even though You are still one. Help us to learn more about You and the great love You have for each one of us. We ask this in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen!

http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/05/web1_Moody-Ann-3.jpg

Trinity Sunday

By Ann Moody Pastor

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church.

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church.