God’s Kids Korner: Love one another – John 15: 9-17

In this week’s scripture, John 15: 9-17, Jesus talks about love. We use that word so much, but rarely do we actually think about what real love means. Love is hard to describe in many ways because when we do try to define it, we mostly just give examples of what love looks like. Love is something that we show others by the way we think, talk, and act in our daily lives. It’s almost impossible to give a real dictionary definition of love.

Jesus tells us a lot about love in these verses though. He says His Father God loves Him, and that He loves every one of us in the same way that God does. Love makes us happy, so we are to love others like both God and Jesus love us. Then we will be truly happy and have joy in our hearts. Jesus chose us, calls us His friends, and tells us everything about His Father God because He loves us so much. He wants us to be kind and loving to everyone – even our enemies. This is the one command that He wants us to follow: Love one another as I love you.

Is loving people easy to do all the time? No, it is not, and Jesus realizes that fact. But He wants us to always think about how much He loves us and then try to love others in the same way – even when it’s hard. We can ask Him for His help because He is always with us and will give us the courage and strength to love not just the nice people but the difficult people too. This week try to remember how much you are forever loved by God and Jesus and then try to love others in their same way.

Can we pray? God, You showed us Your love by sending Your Son, Jesus. Then He showed us His love by giving His life for our sins. Please help us to live in His example by showing love to everyone this week and always. In Jesus name, we pray. Amen.

Ann Moody is pastor of Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church.

