May is Mental Health Awareness Month and throughout this month, many are working to bring increased awareness of mental health issues, reduce stigma, and share resources with others to help people learn to cope so that they can live a happier, healthier, and higher quality of life.

It is estimated that about one in five people will experience a mental health issue in their lifetime. These are our friends, family members, co-workers, students, fellow church members, and loved ones who may be experiencing some type of symptoms of mental health issues that aren’t visible or obvious. Friends and family of someone experiencing mental health issues are encouraged to keep resources available, know how to recognize the signs, and also know where they can go to get help for those who are in crisis.

Health Recovery Services, Inc. (HRS) is a local agency that is working with the Gallia Citizens for Prevention and Recovery (CPR) Coalition to accomplish these goals. HRS provides both treatment and prevention services and works to help people realize that their lives are of value. Through effective programs and compassionate team members, HRS seeks to communicate the message to those who are having thoughts of self-harm or feelings of hopelessness, that there is hope. Those who may be struggling with these issues are encouraged to take the simple step of texting “HOME” to 741741 or calling the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. Callers are immediately connected to someone who will listen and help.

Anyone and any organization who wants to learn more or finds interest in learning more about prevention or treatment services provided by HRS is invited to contact the agency at (740) 446-7010.

The Gallia CPR Coalition and many other agencies have joined to bring about change in our county. Gallia CPR meetings are held at noon on the second Monday of each month at Holzer Medical Center at 100 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, in the French 500 Room.

, says of the coalition, “It is of vital importance that we remember that as a community that we need to bond together to show others that we alone cannot do this, but as a team we can achieve anything. This also shows our future generations examples leadership, integrity, kindred spirit, and that a common goal can be met when we work together…. As Norman Vincent Peale said, ‘Change your thoughts and you change your world.’”

Erica Thornton is affiliated with Health Recovery Systems. She submitted this on behalf of Gallia Citizens for Prevention and Recovery.

