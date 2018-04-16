Incubate your soul garden

Why are crocuses the forerunners of the glory that is to come when spring rains coax petals of every variety to gaze skyward and flood the fields with color? Crocuses know what makes them happy. They follow their inspiration to grow. Most of all, they trust their instinct to thrive in the incubator created by the Creator of all.

Even as the cold winds blow across our chapped lips and frozen cheeks, curious Dutch crocuses trust in their urge to spur spring along. They burst their purple petals through the remnants of snow still folded neatly against the cliffs. These vivacious flowers push through the almost frozen ground long before our fingers unthaw from long moonlight walks in the snow.

Much like these marvelous beauties, we can chose to keep our desires buried beneath the cold ground long before our bodies expire or we can find the golden egg inside us waiting to be hatched. Our minds are incubators that grow the thoughts we plant.

We bloom by cutting the weeds and nourishing the seeds in the garden incubator sitting atop our shoulders. We cut the extraneous non-life enhancing activities from our lives and replace them with inspiration. We prune and pluck and plow and plant our desires during high season.

How do we know the time is right to cut out that weekly volunteer meeting we dread or drop that dead-end job that has us trudging around in a daze all day? We tune in to our feelings and identify our motivation.

Did we volunteer to help out of a sense of obligation rather than a pure feeling of excitement? Did we take a necessary job due to financial reasons and now we want to engage in a vocation that we just know is for us? If so, spend every chance you get dabbling and playing in the area that’s calling.

Do we feel called to branch out and do something that seems impractical? Is our heart begging us to follow what we feel to be our purpose, but we feel we don’t have what it takes? Yes? Our authentic self wants to explore the landscape of possibilities available in all fields of human existence.

Secondly, trust. Trust intuition just like the crocus trusts it will sprout at exactly the right moment. Nature knows timing is inherent to each living being. Nature trusts life will always evolve and flourish within Earth’s incubator—that when a fire rages and destroys the forest, an even lusher canopy of trees will develop.

When we trust our inner knowing, we notice the sensations that accompany each choice, and we make decisions that resonate. Our insides tickle when an idea sounds like one we want to cultivate, but we feel nauseous or cringe when the idea is going to consume our time and strangle our stalks of happiness that are striving towards the sun.

To grow your own unique soul garden, identify what stimulates your curiosity and bends your ears’ attention. Plant your dream drops deep, deep into the heart of the soil within you, and watch amazed as your dreams break open your old shell of unfounded beliefs of lack and explode into the bright reality that is yours to claim.

Incubate your soul garden

By Michele Savaunah Zirkle Contributing columnist

Michele Savaunah Zirkle is a native of Meigs County, author of “Rain No Evil” and host of Life Speaks on AIR radio. Access more at soundcloud.com\lifespeaks.

