Teen testimony: We’re only scratching the surface

God is an endless treasure chest—a bottomless abyss of love.

The Apostle Paul writes, “And may you have the power to understand, as all God’s people should, how wide, how long, how high, and how deep his love is. May you experience the love of Christ, though it is too great to understand fully. Then you will be made complete with all the fullness of life and power that comes from God” (Eph. 3:18-19 NLT).

God is beyond the comprehension of man. No person is capable of providing a definition or description of God.

Paul writes, “For in Christ lives all the fullness of God in a human body” (Col. 2:9 NLT).

Additionally, “In him [Christ] lie hidden all the treasures of wisdom and knowledge” (Col. 2:3 NLT).

Got one more? Because Paul also says, “For you died to this life, and your real life is hidden with Christ in God” (Col. 3:3 NLT).

Now, let’s connect these Scriptures. What do you see? Our God is so vast—so deep—that treasures lie hidden within Him. In fact, our lives are hidden within the incomprehensible love of God.

In other words, we’re only scratching the surface when it comes to the treasures of God. And sometimes, that makes us aggravated.

Now, it’s story time.

Easter egg hunts have never been difficult in my family—that is, until last Sunday. My two siblings and I spent nearly thirty minutes searching for treasures. The search was so difficult—so aggravating—that all three of us considered giving up.

We finally found every hidden treasure! But here’s the best news: I found the biggest prize—a ten dollar bill!

That’s a funny example, I know. But think about it.

Are you ever tempted to give up on God? Do you ever find yourself aggravated by God’s timing? Are there times when God doesn’t make any sense to you? Is it difficult for you to comprehend the who, what, when, where, why, and how of God?

Well, you’re not the only one, for God is beyond the comprehension of man.

“‘My thoughts are nothing like your thoughts,’ says the LORD. ‘And my ways are far beyond anything you could imagine. For just as the heavens are higher than the earth, so my ways are higher than your ways and my thoughts higher than your thoughts’” (Isa. 55:8-9 NLT).

You see, we’re only scratching the surface when it comes to the treasures of God. So many treasures remain hidden in Christ. And although we’re not made to fully understand God, we have the opportunity to continue our search of Him.

During the Easter holiday, Christianity takes a front seat in the minds of countless individuals. Church attendance soars. “Jesus” is a common subject. And most importantly, a boatload of individuals decide to accept Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior!

Make no mistake about it, those things are awesome! But real life hits after the holiday season. Church attendance usually falls back down, and a large percentage of people who accept Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior struggle to continue their new life in Him.

This column is dedicated to those people. I pray that people with a fresh love for God continue searching after Him—even if He’s too deep to understand fully. It’s a prayer for them to never give up the search.

“But you must continue to believe this truth and stand firmly in it. Don’t drift away from the assurance you received when you heard the Good News… .” (Col. 1:23 NLT).

“And now, just as you accepted Christ Jesus as your Lord, you must continue to follow him. Let your roots grow down into him, and let your lives be built on him. Then your faith will grow strong in the truth you were taught, and you will overflow with thankfulness” (Col. 2:6-7 NLT).

A relationship with Jesus is eternal. Don’t expect to understand God, but please don’t quit searching after Him. Read your Bible. Get involved in a Christ-centered church. Develop relationships with other Christians. Pray. Worship. Just don’t give up. We’re only scratching the surface.

We’re only scratching the surface

By Isaiah Pauley

Isaiah Pauley is a senior at Wahama High School. He can be followed at www.isaiahpauley.com, or on Facebook at Isaiah Pauley Page.

