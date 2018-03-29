An Easter message: Just Live

I wonder if the world has considered we have a circle of people 7 billion strong, as a songwriter sings look at all the lovely people where do they all come from.

We would say our mother’s bore the pain to give us the gain of 7 billion people but the truth is God, our heavenly Father, chose not to immediately send Adam and Eve back to dust and say that’s it, there will be no people on planet Earth; instead, he chose to send his son Jesus the Christ, the image and Son of God to to suffer, bleed and die. He was beaten so badly that if you didn’t know it was Him, He was unrecognizable. He suffered the pain willingly to redeem and forgive us. It’s not our mother’s pain that gave us 7 billion people, it was the pain and suffering of Jesus Christ that allowed people to continue living on the earth so our mothers could bear the pain that expelled us onto the Earth.

The mother experiences so much pain if she could remember exactly how it felt when she labored to bring forth a child she probably never would do it again but the joy comes when the young girl or boy is born and the mother is so glad and filled with joy that she’s willing to do it again.

The joy of Easter is the suffering Jesus, the son of God, the image of God, willingly endured that we may be forgiven of our sins and brought back to Harmony with God, our heavenly Father that was his assignment and all the the joy that feels our soul.

Jesus said I came that you may have life and that you may have it more abundantly and the Father said eat, drink and be merry and enjoy your labor you have labored under the sun for it is the gift of God. I say unto you read his 33-year journey from the holy books of Matthew, to Revelation, read John 5th, chapter 11 verse and know that Jesus the Christ the son of God extended our life on Earth so JUST LIVE! Happy Easter everyone.

By Nellie Ruby Taylor

Nellie Ruby Taylor of Gallipolis, Ohio is an educator and evangelist.

