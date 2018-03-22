The greatest attention getter ever

Etched in my thinking is the incident when I cut my leg with a chainsaw. It is not so much from the accident part of it that stands out primarily, but a critical spiritual truth that the Lord put on my heart as a consequence of it. In the aftermath of the accident, Terry said something that put the whole of my Christian experience into perspective, and has continued to do so ever since.

Sitting down on the steep slope, I called to her, “I have been cut! I need your help!” She helped me down the hill to the vehicle, and drove me to a local doctor’s office. From there I was transported by ambulance to Camden Clark Hospital where the cut was stitched up.

Later that evening, we sat on the couch and discussed the event of the day. During the conversation, Terry made this comment, “When I came up to where you were, all I could see was the blood.” There was blood on me. There was blood on the ground. It was not the colorful fall foliage she happened to notice around us. She did not comment on how good a job I had done in cutting down that Maple tree for winter firewood. But, it was my blood that garnered her utmost attention.

When it comes to the Easter observance, we first of all consider reverently the suffering the Lord endured during His Crucifixion. Part of that experience involves the fact that He shed His blood, and, throughout the Bible, the shedding of blood and the presentation of it before God was a necessary factor for God being willing to initially pass over sin, and eventually willing to forgive sin.

As a matter of fact, God, after giving His instructions to Moses to spread the sacrificial blood over the doorposts for that first Passover experience, said, “…when I see the blood, I will pass over you…” It would not be the Egyptian landscape that He would notice. It would not be how neat each of their abodes was. But, it would be the blood that garnered His utmost attention.

That same perspective is still in effect with Him when it comes to one’s personal salvation experience through faith in the sacrifice of Christ on the Cross. For, ever how God does it, He applies the shed blood of His Son to our lives. In doing so, He does not notice how badly we deserve judgment and condemnation for sin. He does not consider how filthy and dirty we are because of sin. Rather, it is the blood of His Son that garners His utmost attention.

Because of it, we have “redemption through His blood.” Because of it, we have are granted “remission,” which is release from the guilt and punishment of sin. Because of it, we are “made accepted in the Beloved.” “Forasmuch as you know that you are not redeemed with corruptible things….but with the precious blood of Christ, as of a Lamb without blemish and without spot.”

Ultimately, the blood of Jesus Christ is the greatest attention getter ever! For our sakes, it gets God’s attention.

Many people try to get the salvation attention of God through moral living. Some try to garner His attention with church membership. Others think that organizational associations and their good works accomplish it.

But, the absolute solitary reason why God is willing to let anyone into His Heaven is because of the applied blood of Son to our lives through personal faith in His name, and it is that only which garners His forgiving attention.

By the way, Good Friday is March 30th. Set aside time to honor the representative time that the Lord died on the Cross. The time was 3 p.m.

Branch http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/03/web1_Branch-Ron-3.jpg Branch

By Pastor Ron Branch

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and ministers in the local area.

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and ministers in the local area.