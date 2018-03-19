Open letter to members of Gallipolis American Legion Post #27

You already know the American Legion is the largest veteran’s organization in the United States.

You already know the American Legion does more, nationally, for veterans than any other veteran’s organization. The American Legion provides life-changing assistance and guidance for veterans, military personal, their families, and communities in thousands of ways every day. You know why it’s important to maintain your membership in the American Legion. Did you know that your Post 27 has one of the best, most knowledgeable and active Service Officers in the State?

Maybe because Post 27 doesn’t participate, you may have forgotten about: American Legion baseball, the essay contest, scouting, scholarship programs, boy’s state, boy’s nation, the oratorical contest, the family support network, or the homeless vet support program, and more, a lot more. Maybe you have forgotten that American Legion Lafayette Post 27 isn’t just a bar. It should be a lot more important than that to the members, the community and to the vets in our area.

Why doesn’t Post 27 participate in any of these programs? Why doesn’t Post 27 have any committees or things like Legion Riders or cooking teams to take turns cooking for the Post? Just as Commander Huber said, “Post 27 is dying.” Why? Because the Commander can’t do it all by himself and the members aren’t helping. Simple as that! But that begs the questions; why aren’t you coming to the meetings? Why aren’t you taking an office? Why aren’t you on one of the committees? Why didn’t you bring in one new member this past year? Just one new member and maybe Post 27 wouldn’t be dying. Here’s a bombshell for you. Where are our lady vets? Why don’t we have more women joining Post 27? Is anyone making an effort to find these vets and bring them in?

And as for you, are you not happy with the way the Post is run? Are you not happy with the Officers that are supposed to be running the Post? Do you feel nothing ever gets done, nothing ever changes? I’m just as guilty as you. I got tired of not being able to get anything done, so just like you, I quit. I quit going to the meetings. I quit going to the Saturday breakfast. I quit being an Officer. I quit asking other vets to join Post 27.

The truth is, no changes will be made nor will anything get done if you don’t come in and make the changes. If you don’t elect Officers and committees who have “the good of the Legion” at heart. So, here is the challenge! Nominations and Elections are coming up very soon. It’s time for you to care and come out of reclusion. Time for you to step up for “the good of the Legion,” for the good of Post 27, to be an active part of making Post 27 worth being an American Legion Post, again. Time to come to the meetings, to nominate and elect Officers that will work for you, to help you revive Post 27.

Open letter to members of Gallipolis American Legion Post #27

By George M. Allen Contributing columnist

George M. Allen of Crown City, Ohio, is a member of American Legion Lafayette Post #27.

