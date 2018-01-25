He who makes another way

God is bigger than you think He is. You are smaller than you think you are.

“‘My thoughts are nothing like your thoughts,’ says the LORD. ‘And my ways are far beyond anything you could imagine. For just as the heavens are higher than the earth, so my ways are higher than your ways and my thoughts higher than your thoughts’” (Isa. 55:8-9 NLT).

God’s perspective isn’t your perspective. His view isn’t your view. His method isn’t your method. In fact, the Bible uses the word “higher” to describe God’s better thoughts and ways.

In Matthew 19, a rich young man approaches Jesus. After learning that he must let go of his possessions in order to follow Jesus, the man becomes discouraged. The disciples wonder how anyone can be saved. After all, Jesus says it’s more difficult for a rich man to enter Heaven than for a camel to go through the eye of a needle. This is confusing to the disciples who view rich people as extremely blessed (V. 16-25 NLT).

“Jesus looked at them [the disciples] intently and said, ‘Humanly speaking, it is impossible. But with God everything is possible’” (Matt. 19:26 NLT).

Why? Because God works on a different level, sees life through a different lens, and ultimately knows you better than you know yourself.

This can be interpreted through a story in John 5.

Jesus comes to the pool of Bethesda in Jerusalem. There’s a man lying by the pool who has been sick for thirty-eight years (V. 1-5). “When Jesus saw him and knew he had been ill for a long time, he asked him, ‘Would you like to get well?’

‘I can’t, sir,’ the sick man said, ‘for I have no one to put me into the pool when the water bubbles up. Someone else always gets there ahead of me’” (V. 6-7 NLT).

Now, let me explain. The pool of Bethesda (also known as Bethsaida) was believed to have the ability of healing individuals. It was believed that an angel occasionally visited the pool, stirring up the water. Therefore, the first person to enter the pool afterwards received healing. Being unable to walk, this man struggled to get to the pool first in order to be healed.

So here we find Jesus speaking to him about his situation. But after the man’s story, Jesus says, “‘Stand up, pick up your mat, and walk!’” (V. 8 NLT).

“Instantly, the man was healed! He rolled up his sleeping mat and began walking!…” (V. 9 NLT).

Wait a minute. Do you see what I see? I mean, doesn’t the following scenario make more sense: Jesus heals this man by calling an angel from Heaven, stirring up the water, and making sure His new friend enters the pool before anyone else?

But no. That’s not what He does. You see, Jesus heals the lame man — not by an accepted method, but by a different method. Why would Jesus do this? Because He who makes another way has a different perspective. Because He who makes another way has no limits. Remember, what’s impossible with humans is possible with God.

Although I don’t know your individual situation, I’m sure there’s something you are struggling to trust God with. The same is true for me. Maybe you need a healing touch from your Savior. Maybe you need financial resources. Maybe you need direction. Maybe you need protection. Maybe you need redemption. Whatever it may be, this is a message for you.

You see, don’t be surprised when God meets your need in a way contrary to what the world considers the “right way.” Jesus proves to the lame man there’s another way to be healed. Instead of placing him in the pool, He heals him on the spot. And the same can happen to you and me.

God may not heal you with the treatment like the world says is possible. God may not meet your financial needs according to your expectations. Why? Because God has higher ways, higher thoughts, and an unlimited supply of miracles in His hands. Sometimes we can become so focused on the impossibility of a situation that we forget it’s possible with God.

Again, don’t be surprised when God meets your need in a way contrary to what the world considers possible or right. He who makes another way is working in your midst.

He who makes another way

By Isaiah Pauley

Isaiah Pauley is a senior at Wahama High School. He can be followed at www.isaiahpauley.com, or on Facebook at Isaiah Pauley Page.

