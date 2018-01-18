The gaze of God is good

Nurse Ratchet is watch-dogging my pill box. That is what she told me the other day. “I am keeping a close eye on your pill box,” she said in unexpected, startling manner. Have you ever been scolded sternly by someone for not taking your pills?

Like many of you, perhaps, I have been prescribed a bunch of pills to take on a daily basis. Three years ago the Lord prolonged my life through a certain series of events. Ever since, I have been required to gag down a hand-full of pills – twice a day, I tell you! – in a medical effort to maintain a semblance of relative health.

Honestly, I get sick-and-tired of having to take so many pills compared to days gone by when an occasional aspirin or vitamin pill were all I ingested at my discretion.

So, some days I “forget.” Oh, I try to keep The Nurse distracted about it. But, somehow, she always discovers my convenient memory lapses…and jumps on my case big time!

This lovely looking little lady can scorch me when she feels the need. She keeps the pill-box filled in timely manner. She calls in my prescriptions. She keeps a written list of what they are. And, she reminds often about what she does… and, then there is the “I want you to live a long healthy life with me”…and, I bow my head and say meekly, “Yes, Ma’am.”

I have to admit that the gaze of Nurse Ratchet on my pill-box and me is good for my sake. If it were not for her watch-dogging I would probably not be here, or perhaps be in worse shape than I am in.

The same is true about God. His gaze is good. Too many people complain about God, when all the time He is full of love and compassion for His creatures. He takes diligent watch-care for all of us. How so?

First, the writer of Proverbs says, “The eyes of the Lord are in every place, beholding the evil…” Have you considered the consequences of God’s gaze as it involves evil? The perception often is that evil sneaks around in the dark to gain its advantage. But, it cannot because God is on guard about it. His constant gaze keeps it in sight, in so many terms.

What that does is that it provides protection for us. The devil cannot sneak the believer to hell. God is very watchful to prevent that from happening. Furthermore, evil cannot assail the believer without God knowing about it. Remember the account of Job. Yes, God permitted Satan to oppress Job with certain parameters, but God was watchful the whole time. He was aware what Job went through just like He knows what we go through. That is good and comforting to know.

Hanani the prophet said, “For the eyes of the Lord run to and fro throughout the whole earth to show Himself strong in the behalf of them whose heart is perfect toward Him.”

“To show Himself strong” is absolutely praise worthy. It involves both reminding and demonstration. He sometimes shows Himself strong by reminding us all that He does for us. Sometimes we “forget” about it. Sometimes we ignore it. Like the times when Nurse Ratchet shows herself strong by reminding me what she does for me, so does God for us, and we just have to bow our head and meekly say, “Thank you, Lord.”

Then, there is the demonstration part. God demonstrates to us how strong He is. He can defeat the Enemy on our behalf. He can calm the emotional and spiritual storms of our lives. But, the greatest demonstration of His strength is found in His salvation. It is a demonstration of the Lord about which we should always be mindful. We are saved by the demonstrated strength (the Cross and the Resurrection) of His mercy.

“Behold, the eyes of the Lord are upon them that fear Him, upon them that hope in His mercy.” The gaze of God is good.

In the mean time, I better go ingest my afternoon pills before The Nurse gives me the evil eye. That woman scares me when she gets upset with me.

Branch http://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2018/01/web1_Branch-Ron-2.jpg Branch

By Pastor Ron Branch

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and ministers in the local area.

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and ministers in the local area.