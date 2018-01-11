Hearing and receiving

Do you ever feel like your voice can’t be heard? If you’re a parent then it is a foregone conclusion: you DO feel that way at times. “Can’t we turn the video game volume down a little bit?”; “What’s that? You can’t hear me over your brother?”; and “Didn’t you hear me say that you need to clean up your room?”

And maybe it’s not just with children that you feel that no one listens to you. You may feel that at work your stand for what’s right is laughed at or ignored by others. You may even feel that your efforts to help your loved ones in your own family are not being realized, appreciated, or even meaningful.

Not being heard when you have something to say is terribly frustrating, particularly when what you have to say is a matter of life and death.

As Christians, our lives revolve around a message that truly is a matter of life and death. As carefully and as determinedly as we might try to share that message, there is no denying that there are multitudes of voices and messages trying to compete for the same ears.

In fact, you may be frequently confronted by this when you share about God’s love with others. Perhaps you invite someone to church and he says, “Well, I’d like to be in church but I’ve got yard work on this day, meetings on that day, ballgames on this night, my favorite show is on the other, and don’t forget my unused vacation days. Sorry: no time left. Sundays? But that’s the only day I can sleep in.”

And if you, merely a messenger, feel frustrated about a culture that won’t slow down and carefully listen to the message of Eternal Life, what does the One Who sent the message in the first place feel?

In Isaiah 48, the Lord laments over His people who have gotten so far away from Him and His loving commandments that they only know heartache, disappointment and loss. “If only you had paid attention to My commands, your peace would have been like a river, your righteousness like the waves of the sea” (Isaiah 48:18). God yearns for us to heed Him and knows that for us to possess the peace that He has promised we must listen and obey His voice.

“Listen to Me,… I am He; I am the First, and I am the Last. My hand laid the foundation of the earth, and My right hand spread out the heavens; when I summon them, they stand at attention…. Thus says the LORD, Your Redeemer, the Holy One of Israel: I am the LORD your God, Who teaches you for your own good, Who leads you in the way you should go” (Isaiah 48:12-13,17).

Think of it! Even the heavens stand at attention at the summons of the King of Kings. How much more then, as God summons us from among a people too busy to walk with Him and too busy to serve, will those who hear Him calling, jump to attention and respond to His invitation of grace?

As He calls you to come out from under the power of sin, death and despair, will you have ears to hear and receive His invitation to join Him?

“In a time of favor I have answered you, on a day of salvation I have helped you; I have kept you and give you as a covenant to the people, to establish the land, to apportion the desolate heritages; saying to the prisoners, ‘Come out,’ to those who are in darkness, ‘Show yourselves.’ They shall feed along the ways, on all the bare heights shall be their pasture; they shall not hunger or thirst, neither scorching wind nor sun shall strike them down, for He Who has pity on them will lead them, and by springs of water will guide them” (Isaiah 49:8-10).

Hearing and receiving

By Thom Mollohan Pastor

Thom Mollohan and his family have ministered in southern Ohio the past 22 ½ years. He is the author of The Fairy Tale Parables, Crimson Harvest, and A Heart at Home with God. He blogs at “unfurledsails.wordpress.com”. Pastor Thom leads Pathway Community Church and may be reached for comments or questions by email at pastorthom@pathwaygallipolis.com.

