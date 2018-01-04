Serving God with faithfulness and intentionality

“Father, I don’t know what I’m doing.”

And that’s the beginning of my column. Nearly every week, I struggle to find something worth sharing with you. Part of the problem comes from a lack of prayerful intention.

I typically write on Tuesdays. Then, I forget about it. When Friday comes, I often forget that it’s even in the newspaper. Because I only consider my column one out of seven days, I’m struggling to find the right words to share.

Why do I only consider my column one out of seven days? The answer is simple: I compromise the importance it holds.

I regularly get complimented on my weekly column. I’m amazed by the opportunity of getting to write weekly for an audience of hundreds. When I started writing blogs in 2014, I never expected this to happen. God continues to blow my mind through this platform.

I praise Him for using me to impact people each week through my writing! I’m truly thankful for the opportunity. I truly love the people who read my columns. I truly hope to continue writing for the newspaper for years to come!

However, I compromise the importance it holds. Let me explain.

It’s a dream of mine to pastor a church one day. Actually, I believe it’s a calling. It’s a dream of mine to write Christian books. It’s a dream of mine to reach millions of people with the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

But here’s the problem: none of that is happening.

As a result, I dream more than I pray. I spend a whole lot of time imagining my future ministry. I spend very little time intentionally praying about my current ministry. Therefore, I find myself in a recurrent cycle: I don’t know what to write about!

This is brutal honesty, I know. But my story has a lesson.

Never compromise what God is doing now for what He may do later. Life is a journey. The secret to success is being faithful and intentional in every stage of the journey. The ugly stages. The pretty stages. The easy stages. The hard stages. They all matter. They’re all significant. And they all depend on your devotion. God has you just where He wants you to be, and He desires to make the most of where you are.

I’m not complacent. I’m not settled. God has more for me. I’ve yet to arrive at my final destination, but I may never get there if I don’t fully embrace where I am today.

The same is true for you.

As 2018 unfolds, you desire something to change. You’re expecting more from God. You’re believing dreams will come true. But may I encourage you: never compromise what God is doing now for what He may do later.

If you’re anything like me, you need to practice humility. Maybe it’s difficult for you to remain focused on the current. Maybe you struggle with faithfulness. Maybe you struggle with intentionality. If so, you’re not alone.

Have you ever heard of Moses? Moses held the most prominent position among the Israelites. He experienced God on a higher level than any other person on earth. Yet, “…Moses was very humble—more humble than any other person on earth” (Num. 12:3 NLT).

We’re called to be humble. Jesus says, “‘The greatest among you must be a servant. But those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted’” (Matt. 23:11-12 NLT).

In other words, no season of life is insignificant. Are you working fast food? That’s awesome! Be a servant. Serve God with faithfulness and intentionality. Are you a janitor? That’s awesome! Be a servant. Serve God with faithfulness and intentionality. Are you the CEO of a corporation? That’s awesome! Be a servant. Serve God with faithfulness and intentionality. Notice my response is the same for what the world considers “success” and “mediocracy.”

No matter where we are, God calls us to be humble servants for His name. Make the most of every opportunity (Col. 4:5).

“So humble yourselves under the mighty power of God, and at the right time he will lift you up in honor” (1 Pet. 5:6 NLT).

Serving God with faithfulness and intentionality

By Isaiah Pauley

Isaiah Pauley is a senior at Wahama High School. He can be followed at www.isaiahpauley.com, or on Facebook at Isaiah Pauley Page.

