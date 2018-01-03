Learning CPR : Collaborating to create a healthy community

The Gallia County Citizens for Prevention and Recovery Coalition, the county’s local drug prevention coalition which is made up of community members and representatives of organizations who have an interest in addressing the issue of substance abuse in Gallia County, is actively working on upcoming community awareness activities and events. No community is immune from the problem of substance abuse and Gallia County is no exception. It takes a community of support to help those who are dealing with substance abuse problems as they are working to obtain and maintain optimal behavioral health and recovery.

Integrated Services for Behavioral Health is a local agency that serves southeastern and central Ohio with a comprehensive array of behavioral health and other services, working with local partners to promote healthy people and strong communities. Through its Home-Based Services, Community Behavioral Health Workers meet with you in your own home or anywhere practical supports are needed for improved behavioral health and general well-being. Extensive use of mobile technology allows them to work directly with you wherever you may be on the road to a better way of life. All of their supportive services are offered within a relationship-based framework of Collaborative Helping. Integrative Clinical Counseling is available to help with any combination of problems you may have with mental health and/or substance use. An integrative approach focuses on managing challenges to mental health, processing trauma and moderating risky or addictive behaviors in a holistic way that is tailored to meet your own unique needs. Counseling is available in either an office or home setting, sometimes using telehealth technology to make sure you get the support you need for a healthier life. Their counselors are credentialed and trained to perform at the very highest level of informed. Their psychiatrists, nurse practitioners and specially trained registered nurses coordinate with you to make sure that psychiatric care fits well with all the other services and supports you may be receiving, including with your primary care physician. Psychiatric care works best when everyone works together on all the things that combine to help you to be as well as you can possibly be.

If you know of someone who needs treatment or information regarding treatment or prevention services, he or she should contact the Gallia Integrated Services for Behavioral Health office at 740-208-5554. The office is located at 1591 State Route 160, Gallipolis, OH 45631. The Gallia Citizen’s for Prevention and Recovery is currently holding meetings at noon on the second Monday of each month at Holzer Health Systems on Jackson Pike and can be emailed at galliacpr@gmail.com.

Collaborating to create a healthy community

By Emily Fultz Special to the Tribune

Emily Fultz is with Integrated Services and submitted this on behalf of Gallia Citizens for Prevention and Recovery.

