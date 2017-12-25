Gone but not forgotten

Dear Editor,

Some of you folks may remember me from my time as a teacher at GAHS from ‘74-‘81. However, this story is about two of my former students, Charlie Boggess and Steve Thompson. I helped Coach Osborne with team statistics for a number of years and was pleased to discover that he had gathered some free tickets to the Marshall-Ohio University basketball game in Athens on December 22, 1980. Another teacher and I drove to the game and were supposed to take Charlie and Steve along with us on what was then a narrow/twisting U.S. #33 in pre-bypass days. At some point we learned that they wouldn’t be going with us—as I recall the story Steve had just gotten his ‘67 Mustang out of the shop and they decided to drive on their own (despite Coach’s explicit decree that players weren’t supposed to drive). The next morning, WJEH awakened my wife and me with the news that both kids (and they’ll always be kids) died in a wreck caused by slick, snow-covered roads. At this time of year I always wonder if I could’ve done anything differently. I share this story as a reminder not to take anything for granted and to memorialize the story of two young men who should not be forgotten.

Dennis Fravel

Westerville