From the bookshelf : Book your getaway

Have you sailed the South Pacific? Scaled the Colorado Rockies? Soaked up sun in Bali? Strolled the Champs-Élysées in Paris? While I am certain little can compare to experiencing these destinations first-hand, it is possible to “book” such a getaway by escaping in the pages of a good book set in these or other well-known locations.

Bossard Library is pleased to announce the 2018 Adult Winter Reading Program, themed “Passport to Reading.” For every five books borrowed from Bossard Library and read, participants will receive a prize. For each of up to twenty books read, participants will earn a ticket for a chance to win one of five themed baskets containing items worth up to fifty dollars. Both eBooks and audiobooks borrowed from the Ohio Digital Library and hoopla are eligible under the guidelines of the program. Registration begins January 2, with the program ending on March 27.

Perhaps you are planning to actually travel to your getaway destination in the new year. Bossard Library offers helpful travel guides from Fodor on destinations such as Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire; San Francisco; Alaska; Italy; England; Spain; Washington, D.C. ; Boston; Walt Disney World, Hawaii, Philadelphia, and many more. Trying to decide your vacation destination for 2018? Use your Bossard Library card to borrow Lonely Planet’s Secret Marvels of the World: 360 Extraordinary Places You Never Knew Existed and Where to Find Them to help you make your decision. As always, upon your visit to the Library, if you are in search of a book not currently in the Library collection, the staff will welcome the opportunity to locate such a book for you to assist you in planning your travels.

For those who are perfectly content to reach your travel destination through the pages of a book, I encourage you to also consider using your library card to borrow travel DVDs to help you make your escape. A few DVD titles you may wish to consider include:

Glacier National Park

Rick Steves’ Eastern Europe

Rick Steves’ The Holy Land

Visions of Italy

Visions of the Great Cities of Europe

Lost in the Grand Canyon

Book your getaway by visiting Bossard Library today. Where will your books take you?

By Debbie Saunders Special to Times-Sentinel

Debbie Saunders is the director for the Bossard Library.

