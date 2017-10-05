Do you ever have trouble trusting God? I do. But God has led me to a helpful Bible verse, and I’d like to share it with you.

“Let all that I am wait quietly before God, for my hope is in him” (Psalm 62:5 NLT).

Four words really stick out to me in this verse: all, wait, quietly, and hope. My intention is to study the above-mentioned verse in depth. In this way, each of those four words can be fully grasped in the context of God’s Word.

The first word is “all.”

Refuse to hold any part of yourself in your own hands. Give God complete control of your life, future, and plans.

“Trust in the LORD with all your heart; do not depend on your own understanding. Seek his will in all you do, and he will show you which path to take” (Proverbs 3:5-6 NLT).

Surrender is the key to revelation. Never be afraid to give all of yourself to someone greater than you.

Secondly, “wait.”

Nobody likes to wait. It’s not enjoyable. It appears to be a waste of time. But catch this: the wait is never a waste of time. Sometimes, God must teach us patience before He shows us an answer.

Your patient, persistent presence leads to revelation.

God has recently shown me a beautiful passage of Scripture in Matthew.

“Then Jesus left Galilee and went north to the region of Tyre and Sidon. A Gentile woman who lived there came to him, pleading, ‘Have mercy on me, O Lord, Son of David! For my daughter is possessed by a demon that torments her severely.’

But Jesus gave her no reply, not even a word. Then, his disciples urged him to send her away. ‘Tell her to go away,’ they said. ‘She is bothering us with all her begging.’

Then Jesus said to the woman, ‘I was sent only to help God’s lost sheep—the people of Israel.’

But she came and worshiped him, pleading again, ‘Lord, help me!’

Jesus responded, ‘It isn’t right to take food from the children and throw it to the dogs.’

She replied, ‘That’s true, Lord, but even dogs are allowed to eat the scraps that fall beneath their masters’ table.’

‘Dear woman,’ Jesus said to her, ‘your faith is great. Your request is granted.’ And her daughter was instantly healed” (Matthew 15:21-28 NLT).

Do you have the faith to wait?

This woman may have felt ignored (v. 23), unwelcomed (v. 23), rejected (v. 24), and insulted (v. 26). But she was patient enough—persistent enough—to stay. And God gave her perspective. She received her request.

Will you stick around when you don’t hear a reply? Will you stick around when others put you down?

Maybe Jesus would say something if you only stuck around long enough to hear it. Maybe God is “ignoring” you because He’s testing your persistence.

The third word is “quietly.”

Last week, I wrote about the importance of listening to God. Sometimes, we can tune Him out. Maybe we talk too much. Maybe we have preconceived ideas and wishes on the situation.

When’s the last time you gave God an opportunity to speak during your prayer?

If you’re anything like me, you often say your part, close with an “amen,” and sleep. What if God has something to say?

There’s “…a time to be quiet and a time to speak” (Ecclesiastes 3:7 NLT).

Lastly, “hope.”

We all need hope. What do we have to look forward to when life seems hopeless? Jesus.

“And so, dear brothers and sisters, we can boldly enter heaven’s Most Holy Place because of the blood of Jesus. By his death, Jesus opened a new and life-giving way through the curtain into the Most Holy Place. And since we have a great High Priest who rules over God’s house, let us go right into the presence of God with sincere hearts fully trusting him. For our guilty consciences have been sprinkled with Christ’s blood to make us clean, and our bodies have been washed with pure water. Let us hold tightly without wavering to the hope we affirm, for God can be trusted to keep his promise” (Hebrews 10:19-23 NLT).

Because of what Jesus has done for us on the cross, there’s nothing that can separate us from God. Nothing can separate us from His hope. So walk into His presence, trusting Him to fulfill His promises.

“Let all that I am wait quietly before God, for my hope is in him” (Psalm 62:5 NLT).

By Isaiah Pauley

Isaiah Pauley is a senior at Wahama High School. He can be followed at www.isaiahpauley.com, or on Facebook at Isaiah Pauley Ministries.

