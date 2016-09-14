Gallipolis Tractor Supply celebrates Pet Appreciation Week

GALLIPOLIS — If you’re a pet owner or would like to be, mark your calendars for Sept. 17 when the Tractor Supply Co. store in Gallipolis will be celebrating your furry friends for Pet Appreciation Week’s main event.

The main event will include pet adoptions with community groups, samples, giveaways, drawings for gift cards, and other family friendly activities. In addition, deals on pet products, from food and treats to toys and crates, will be featured from Sept. 14-18.

“Pet Appreciation Week is a time when our love for animals really shines,” said Joyce McDonald, manager of the Gallipolis Tractor Supply store. “It’s an opportunity for us to celebrate the love of pets, find great homes for local adoptable animals, and showcase the community partners and rescues who care for these animals year round.”

In addition to supporting community groups in their work to find good homes for dogs and cats, Pet Appreciation Week, Sept. 14-18, will help raise awareness of the importance of spaying and neutering pets and provide information on proper pet care and nutrition.

Pet Appreciation Week is open to the public — and all leashed, friendly pets — and will take place at Tractor Supply at 600 Silver Bridge Plaza.

Several activities will take place during the main event, including pet adoption, dog wash and bake sale and 4-Health Resource information .

Call 740-441-8949 for pet adoption details and other planned activities.

For more information on Pet Appreciation Week, visit the Facebook page.

Annual event connects community groups with families, includes pet adoptions