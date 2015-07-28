Dogs of the Week

The Gallia County K-9 Shelter is always on the lookout for new foster parents and caregivers to show love to needing animals. The shelter is currently running a special on black Labrador retrievers and their mixes. For more information, call (740) 441-0207.

Wiz is a 1-year-old Jack Russell mix. He is friendly with people, children and other dogs. He is somewhat low energy and he takes his time before warming up to people, but it does not take him long. According to shelter workers, he may need some crate-training guidance.

Maggie is a 3-year-old Labrador mix. She is low energy and shelter workers believe she has had a quiet a few litters of pups through her life. She is a calm dog and would make a good companion for a family that likes to relax.

Veronica is one of Wiz’s siblings. She is a 1-year-old Jack Russell mix. She is good with dogs, people and children. She is also somewhat timid, but has no problem finding a nearby lap after a few minutes. She, Wiz and their sibling Vanessa have been at the shelter for roughly a week, according to shelter workers.

Vanessa is a 1-year-old Jack Russell mix and sibling to Wiz and Veronica. She is a low-energy dog like her siblings and friendly to other dogs, people and children. Her personality is similar to that of her brother and sister.