Area students honored at 33rd Science Awards

OHIO VALLEY — Holzer Health System recently honored local high school science graduates at its 33rd annual High School Science Awards banquet.

The scholars, their parents and school representatives were invited to attend, where each student was presented with a certificate and monetary award. A representative from each high school was also presented a check to further their efforts in their respective school’s science programs.

The Science Awards program encompasses high schools from Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Meigs, Lawrence, Pike and Vinton counties in Ohio, and Mason County, W.Va.

John Cunningham, executive vice president of population health management for Holzer Health System, served as master of ceremonies and delivered the introductory remarks. Dr. Michael Canady, chief medical officer of Holzer, outlined the history of the Science Awards Program.

“Holzer sees the Science Awards as an opportunity to give back to the community and formally recognize the achievements of our students and educational systems,” he said.

The Science Awards program honors a student selected by the high school based on outstanding achievement in science and a desire to pursue a higher education.

The featured speaker for the program was Dr. Christopher Marazon, family practice and program director of Holzer’s Graduate Medical Students and Residency program. He touched on the art and science of medicine during his comments.

“The science of medicine deals with the numbers needed to make decisions,” he said. “The art of medicine is the human side, working with an individual to make complex decisions. Our mission is to do the greatest amount of good, for the greatest amount of people.”

Dr. Marazon challenged all in attendance to respect the science of medicine, appreciate the human side of medicine, and to influence the future. He expressed the importance of voting for our youth and how it should be seen as a privilege to be a part of decisions in our local, state and federal government elections.

“I have learned a lot from raising my children, taking care of my parents, and giving back through our education/residency program,” Marazon said. “Each of you should desire to be a leader and give back. We need you to make things better and push for change where it is needed.”

Through the Science Awards program, Holzer has contributed thousands of dollars to area schools and students for the betterment of education in the region.

The following tri-county area students were recognized at the banquet:

Emily Sinclair, Eastern Local High School; Cassidy Sickels, Gallia Academy High School; Anna Taylor, Hannan High School; Colton Lilly, Meigs High School; Ashley Childers, Ohio Valley Christian School; Makinley Paige Higginbotham, Point Pleasant High School; William (Logan) Sheets, River Valley High School; Mariah Hineman, South Gallia High School; Kalynn Seymour, Southern High School; Jalynn Cain, Buckeye Hills Career Center; and Taylor Warden, Wahama High School.

Other students recognized were:

Bryce Lemaster, Alexander High School; Sierra Knavel, Athens High School; Cory Edwards, Chesapeake High School; Kaitlyn Lee Webb, Dawson-Bryant High School; Alex Triplett, Eastern Local (Beaver) High School; Sarah Janelle Stevenson, Fairland High School; Lisa Snyder, Federal Hocking High School; Tyler Milleson, Ironton High School; Katelyn Exline, Jackson High School; Alissa Clowes, Nelsonville-York High School; Jenna Spees, Oak Hill High School; Shelby Makenna Dalton, Rock Hill High School; Emilee Lynn Powell, South Point High School; Brady Parlato, Ironton-St. Joseph High School; Lochlan McCallister, Symmes Valley High School; Lauren Riley, Trimble High School; Mary Reichle, Vinton County High School; Michaela Silcott, Waverly High School; and Riley Patton, Wellston High School.

Holzer Science Awards recipients stand with Dr. Michael Canady, chief medical officer, at left and John Cunningham, executive vice president of population health management, at right. Dr. Christopher Marazon serves as the Holzer Science Awards speaker.