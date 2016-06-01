Police arrest two in drug bust

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force agents secured narcotics, drug paraphernalia and around $4,000 in cash Sunday from a residence with a Gallipolis address.

Police executed the operation at 297 East Bethel Church Road. A search warrant was obtained through intelligence and investigations. After the residence was secured, task force agents along with deputies completed a search of the residence. Officers collected $3,994 in cash along with illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Arrested on outstanding warrants were Michael D. Clay, 29, of Meigs County and Jenna Christy, of Gallia County.

Once investigation is completed, the Gallia County Prosecutors Office will be presented with the case for grand jury considerations. Other suspect information will also be presented to the prosecutor.

The Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs Counties was formed in September 2013 and consists of the Gallia and Meigs County Sheriff’s Offices and the Gallipolis and Middleport Police Departments. The Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission is part of the Ohio Attorney General Office.

Gallia Sheriff’s Office deputies and Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force agents investigate the scene of a drug bust. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2016/06/web1_IMG_1329.JPG.jpeg Gallia Sheriff’s Office deputies and Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force agents investigate the scene of a drug bust. Courtesy photo