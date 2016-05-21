34th Senior Citizens Art Show opens May 23

RIO GRANDE — The artwork of local seniors will be showcased at the Area Agency on Aging District 7’s 34th annual Senior Citizens Art Show.

The show will be May 23-27 and May 31-June 3 at the Esther Allen Greer Museum, located on the campus of the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College.

Participants age 55 or older who have entered artwork in the show will have these items on display at the museum daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. The public is invited to visit the museum at any time during the aforementioned days and times to view the artwork and also vote for the Show’s People’s Choice Award.

In addition, a special tea to recognize the participants and award-winning art pieces will be 1-3 p.m. June 3 at the museum. All participants, their guests, museum visitors and the public will be welcome to attend.

Examples of art categories that were entered in the contest include acrylic, charcoal, counted cross stitch, mixed media, oil, pastels, pencil and photography. Judging themes include abstract, animals and birds, cartoons, floral, landscape, portraits, seascape and still life. In addition, an essay/poetry category was also available with these entries included as part of the display at the museum. Participants in the variety of categories represent the counties served by the AAA7 which include Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.

For more details about the art show, call the Area Agency on Aging District 7 toll-free at 1-800-582-7277.

The Esther Allen Greer Museum at the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College will be the site of the 34th Senior Citizens Art Show. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2016/05/web1_Greer-Museum-FINAL.jpg The Esther Allen Greer Museum at the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College will be the site of the 34th Senior Citizens Art Show.

Seniors from surrounding area among artists