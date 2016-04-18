URG Honor Society inducts new members

RIO GRANDE — The University of Rio Grande Phi Alpha Theta chapter, Alpha Alpha Delta, inducted new members to the organization last week in the Davis Center.

The spring 2016 inductees are Amanda Baker, Steven Campbell, Bethany Hardman and Eric Landrum. The event also recognized Alpha Alpha Delta’s graduating seniors Cody Bennett, Ada Diehl, Joshua Goodall, Adam Hollingshead, Kendall Madison and Dempsey Rupe.

Joshua Goodall and Adam Hollingshead will be attending graduate school. Dempsey Rupe will be serving her country as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps. In addition, the School of Arts & Letters selected Hollingshead as the Focus on Success student for fall semester 2015. Rupe attained the same honor for spring semester 2016.

Phi Alpha Theta is the international honor society for history, founded in 1921. The organization has 860 chapters across the country with nearly 9,000 new members inducted each year. Rio’s Alpha Alpha Delta chapter was created in 1982.

This year, chapter co-founder Dr. Ivan Tribe received the BB Maurer West Virginia Folk Life award; chapter member William E. Plants presented “Comic Book Superheroes in World War Two” at Bossard Library; and chapter advisor Dr. Scott Beekman earned the Edwin Jones teaching award

The 2015-2016 chapter officers are: Joshua Goodall (president), Adam Hollingshead (vice-president), Dempsey Rupe (secretary), Ada Diehl (historian), Nathaniel Johnson (sergeant-at-arms), Kim Bowman (director of community outreach) and Kendall Madison (director of student outreach).

For more information about the Alpha Alpha Delta chapter of Phi Alpha Theta, contact the chapter advisor Beekman at (740) 245-7261.

