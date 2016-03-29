Bidwell man sentenced after drug arrest, plea in Mason County

POINT PLEASANT — A Bidwell, Ohio man has been sentenced following his guilty plea to a drug charge in Mason County Circuit Court.

Hasani HZ Debrossard, 38, pleaded guilty to the felony offense of delivery of a controlled substance before Judge David W. Nibert. This week, Nibert sentenced Debrossard to the department of corrections for one to 15 years, with the recommendation he enroll in a residential substance abuse treatment program while in custody. Debrossard was given no credit for time served with his effective sentence date March 28. He was assessed court costs in the amount of $277.

Debrossard was indicted by a grand jury in September 2015 for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspiracy. Debrossard shared the indictment with Charles Brandon Hill, Point Pleasant, age 39 at the time of the indictment, who was also indicted for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspiracy.

Back in May 2015, personnel with the Mason County Sheriff’s Department and Probation Department were at a residence at 2435 Lincoln Ave., Point Pleasant, after it was reported drugs were allegedly being sold out of the location, according to the official criminal complaint filed in Mason County Magistrate Court. The complaint also said there had been reports of several African American males from out of the area staying at the location as well.

The complaint states Hill, who was on probation at the time, was reportedly living at the residence. Hill was spotted on the home’s porch by law enforcement who asked to speak to him but he ran inside, according to the complaint. Officers followed, apprehending Hill in the home. Debrossard was then observed inside the residence and asked to stop and show his hands but he allegedly refused and ran into the bathroom. Debrossard eventually exited the bathroom with his hands up.

Officers found what was described as a “small bag of marijuana” in the residence which Debrossard allegedly said was his, according to the complaint. Also found in the residence, three small baggies containing a brown rock substance, set of digital scales, a box of sandwich bags with the corners removed. According to the complaint, one of the officers reported he has knowledge that narcotics sold at the street level are commonly packaged in the corners of clear baggies.

Also, a search of Debrossard turned up $1,250 in cash and the baggies of brown rock substance field tested positive for heroin, according to the complaint.

The status of Hill’s case was not known at press time.

Debrossard was being housed at the Western Regional Jail as of Tuesday evening. He was represented by Attorney Tanya Handley with the state being represented by Prosecuting Attorney R. Craig Tatterson.

Beth Sergent bsergent@civitasmedia.com

Reach Beth Sergent at bsergent@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @BSergentWrites.

