Gallia man faces Clinton County rape charges

Larry Casey

BLANCHESTER — A Gallia County man who once served as a police officer and chief in southwestern Ohio has been arrested and charged with the alleged 2009-11 rape of a girl who was about 10 years old.

Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt announced the arrest of Larry Casey, 47, of Gallipolis, a former police chief of Newtonsville and former police officer of Harveysburg. Blanchester police and Wilmington Police Department detective Robert Wilson investigated the case.

According to a grand jury indictment, Casey was indicted for five counts each of rape and sexual battery and one count of unlawful sex with a consenting minor. The grand jury also alleged Casey was a sexually violent predator. Rape is a felony of the first degree, and sexual battery, the second.

In an effort to protect the identity of the alleged victim and the victim of Casey’s 2010 sexual battery case, to which Casey pleaded guilty, Civitas Media will not release information found in public records identifying the victims. The alleged victim and the confirmed victim were minors in a position of trust to Casey.

Casey was booked in the Clinton County Jail on June 26, where he remains on a $500,000 bond.

Casey will answer all charges in the Clinton County Court of Common Pleas, where he previously pleaded guilty to one count of sexual battery of a 15-year-old girl in 2010. No sentence was recommended as part of that plea agreement.

Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck sentenced Casey to a six-month, suspended jail term and five years of community controls in November 2010. Rudduck terminated the community controls in December 2013 for apparent compliance.

If the allegations against Casey are true, he allegedly raped the 9- to 10-year-old girl during the time he was reporting monthly to probation officers.

Casey is also facing charges of allegedly failing to report change address as required by a registered sex offender and allegedly receiving a stolen gold chain, gold rings, a Playboy ring and gold teeth valued between $1,000 and $7,500.

Clinton County Children Services officials investigated for potential child abuse and informed Blanchester police in September 2014 that they learned the girl had been raped. Blanchester police asked Wilson to assist them as he was investigating the same suspect.

The joint investigation revealed that between Sept. 1, 2009, and Sept. 30, 2011, the girl, who would have been 9 to 11 years old, was raped by someone she knew while in Blanchester.

“We are grateful for the assistance provided by Det. Wilson in this case, as well as the work of the Ohio Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Unit,” Reinbolt said.

Nathan Kraatz is a reporter for the Wilmington News Journal, a sister publication of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune. Reach Kraatz at 937-382-2574, ext. 2510 or on Twitter @NathanKraatz.