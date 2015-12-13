Gallia County Briefs

Community Services Block Grant app available for review

CHESHIRE — The 2016-17 Community Services Block Grant application, prepared by Gallia-Meigs Community Action Agency, is available for review through Dec. 22 at the GMCAA office in Cheshire. Comments will be received until Dec. 22 to be forwarded to the Ohio Development Services Agency, Office of Community Assistance. GMCAA adnministers the grant which provides services to low-income residents of Gallia and Meigs counties.

Gallia road closed for bridge deck replacement

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Engineer, Brett A. Boothe announces that Shoal Creek Road will be closed between State Route 218 and Trace Creek Road until 3 p.m. Dec. 16 for a bridge deck replacement, weather permitting. Residents are asked to use other roads as a detour.

Gallia County Board of DD sets December meeting

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold a public hearing at 1 p.m. Dec. 17 to discuss the Annual Action Plan. The meeting will be at the Administrative Offices located at 77 Mill Creek Road, Gallipolis.

Ohio AFSCME retirees meet Dec. 18

GALLIPOLIS — Ohio AFSCME Retirees, Gallia and Jackson counties, sub-chapter 102, will hold their next meeting at 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Gallia County Senior Resource Center, 1165 State Route 160, in Gallipolis. AFSCME (Ohio Council 8, OCSEA and OAPSE) OPERS and SERS public employee retirees and their spouses are invited to attend the next meeting. Non-AFSCME members who retired from the city, county, state or school district, are also welcome to attend. The group also encourages public employees who plan to retire in the near future to attend. Issues that are important to retirees are discussed each month, including updates on the OPERS Medicare connector for which enrollment continues through Dec. 31. Members are asked to bring a holiday snack. The group meets on the third Friday of each month. The group welcomes new members in the two-county area. For more information, call 740-245-0093 or 740-245-5255.

Alcohol, drug, mental health services meeting cancelled

GALLIPOLIS — The Dec. 21 meeting of the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services has been cancelled. The board typically meets on the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Board Office, 53 Shawnee Lane, Gallipolis.

Springfield Township meetings scheduled

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — Springfield Township Trustees will have its end of the year meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 28. The books will be available for public viewing. The 2016 organizational meeting will be 7 p.m. Jan. 7. Both meetings will be at the Township Fire Department. There will be not regular meeting in January. For more information, contact Pamela Riley, fiscal officer.

2016 Family & Children First Council Meetings Announced

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Family and Children First Council will be conducting regular business meetings at 9 a.m. the second Tuesday of the following months: January, March, May, July, September and November. The Council will conduct these meetings at the Gallia County Service Center, 499 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis. The Gallia County Family and Children First Council will be conducting intersystem collaborative meetings at 9 a.m. the first Wednesday of the following months: February, April, October and December at the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services office, 53 Shawnee Lane, Gallipolis. For more information, contact Lora Jenkins, intersystem coordinator, at (740) 446-3022.