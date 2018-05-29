Gallia 4-H awarded in ‘Raise Your Hand’

GALLIA COUNTY — Gallia County youth programs are benefiting from Ohio’s recent victory in the national 4-H Raise Your Hand competition.

As one of the top 35 counties with the highest participation in Ohio, Gallia County will receive $600 to use for local youth programs.

“I am so excited that Gallia County was one of the top 10 counties in Ohio having 273 people raise their hand for 4-H. This shows the wonderful support we have here in our county for our 4-H program and the kids that benefit from it. We want to thank everyone who went online and raised their hands for 4-H and also those who shared our Facebook post with their friends and family,” said Tracy Winters, the Gallia County OSU Extension 4-H educator.

For the second year in a row, Ohio 4-H alumni and friends raised nearly 18,000 hands to bring home the $20,000 prize to their local 4-H programs in the national “Raise Your Hand” competition.

“I am proud that Ohio 4-H once again will benefit due to the overwhelming support of our loyal community,” said Cathann A. Kress, vice president for agricultural administration and dean of The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. “Thank you all for your dedication and support of our 4-H youth.”

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, seeks to grow confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4-H programs works with nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. Last year, 156,000 individual Ohio youths participated in 4-H programs related to agricultural, STEM, citizenship and healthy lifestyles.